Payment services provider Worldline has joined forces with Fipto, aiming to explore stablecoins’ ability to improve settlement and payment solutions across Europe.

By working together, Worldline and Fipto intend to support the development of Europe’s payment infrastructure, as well as the overall optimisation of the digital economy.

Stablecoins entering Europe’s payment space

Considering that stablecoins are currently improving the payment landscape, facilitating more efficient, borderless, and programmable transactions, and that Europe must actively work on augmenting this infrastructure to maintain technological sovereignty, Worldline plans to hold an active role in creating this new rail. The company aims to utilise its expertise to contribute to optimising European digital payments.

The collaboration between Wordline and Fipto intends to showcase how digital assets and traditional payment rails can coexist, allowing merchants, banks, and financial institutions to select the solution that best meets their demands and preferences. As part of their alliance, the two companies aim to develop and deploy stablecoin-based payment and settlement use cases, utilising the 24/7, transparent, and programmable features of stablecoins. Additionally, Worldline and Fipto plan to ensure complete interoperability with existing infrastructure. With this in mind, the partnership has already begun to analyse stablecoin-enabled solutions for merchants in Europe and APAC.

Furthermore, the move underlines a shared view that Europe’s financial ecosystem must advance proactively. Instead of choosing between traditional and digital money, Worldline underlines that the most robust financial ecosystems will merge both, enabling businesses to select the most optimal solution based on their needs while also maintaining security, compliance, and technological control. According to the company’s officials, working with Fipto will allow Worldline to accelerate these capabilities and reach in facilitating stablecoin-based solutions, and to turn this advancement into real opportunities for its clients, including merchants and banks, among others.

Adding to this, representatives from Fipto highlighted that collaborating with Worldline is set to enable the company scale practical use cases that demonstrate how stablecoins can optimise payment efficiency and resilience. Combining Fipto’s technology and execution with Worldline’s reach across the payment value chain seeks to develop the appropriate conditions to accelerate the adoption of new digital payment rails across the European market.