DeCard, the card brand developed by DCS, has entered into a partnership with Polygon Labs to expand the use of stablecoins for everyday payments. The integration allows users of DeCard and its premium service, DeCard Luminaries, to deposit USDT and USDC on the Polygon network directly into their accounts and spend them with over 150 million merchants worldwide.

According to the official press release, stablecoins collectively account for an estimated USD 300 billion in circulation, yet their usage remains largely confined to trading and transfers, representing less than 1% of global money flows. DeCard’s latest integration seeks to address this limitation by making stablecoin transactions functionally equivalent to traditional card payments.

Expanding stablecoin functionality

Officials from DeCard noted that the initiative supports the company’s objective of linking its payment products with a wider range of blockchain networks, offering users more flexibility and faster, lower-cost transactions. By incorporating Polygon’s infrastructure, DeCard users can move and spend their stablecoins with lower fees and faster settlement times.

Polygon currently supports around USD 3 billion in stablecoin market capitalisation and is widely used for small-scale USDC transactions. It was also the first stablecoin network to be connected to Stripe, offering sub-cent transaction fees and settlement within seconds. The integration with DeCard extends Polygon’s payments reach, connecting its blockchain to a large base of real-world merchants.

A representative from DeCard said the company’s aim is to make stablecoin payments as simple and accessible as traditional ones, adding that expanding network support enhances usability and reach for consumers. Similarly, an official from Polygon Labs described the partnership as a way to bring stablecoins into practical, day-to-day use and move closer to a model where blockchain operates invisibly behind standard financial systems.