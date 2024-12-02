MetaMask has been confirmed to have been preparing for the anticipated launch of the MetaMask token, namely MASK.

According to Ethereum co-founder and ConsenSys CEO Joseph Lubin, the long-awaited MetaMask token may arrive sooner than initially expected, with him indicating in a recent interview that the rollout of the token was a possibility in the near future. This would come as a substantial move toward decentralising the crypto wallet.

The news comes just after Coinbase’s Base, one of Ethereum’s most profitable Layer-2, also implied that it would launch its own token. These announcements set up a critical token season for Ethereum's apps.

MetaMask launching its own token

Rumours regarding a MetaMask cryptocurrency began circulating in 2021, when Joseph Lubin tweeted “Wen $MASK?”. That was the moment speculation started. Despite this, MetaMask’s teams denied token rollout reports earlier in 2025 after LoqX listed pre-market MASK trades. The current interview comes as the first time Joseph Lubin officially and directly acknowledges the launch.

Furthermore, previously, co-founder Dan Finlay confirmed that any token launch would be integrated with the wallet, in turn providing visibility to all users. Additionally, Finlay mentioned that, with the current regulatory environment, which he viewed as more relaxed and favourable, the rollout would be safer compared to past years.

Positioning itself as one of the largest Ethereum gateways, MetaMask has expanded substantially, entering the payments space with the MetaMask Card. The wallet also launched its own stablecoin, MetaMask USD (mUSD), which is currently live on the Ethereum main net and Layer-2 network Linea. The company partnered with Bridge and M0 for the move, integrating the mUSD stablecoin into the MetaMask ecosystem and supporting various dapps and DeFi protocols. Developed for composable cross-chain use through the M0 liquidity network, mUSD focused on serving as a neutral, liquid asset that supported optimal 1:1 fiat-to-crypto onboarding for specific payment methods and enabling a range of upcoming product integrations and user benefits.