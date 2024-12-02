MetaMask has introduced its stablecoin, mUSD, through a partnership with Bridge and M0, confirming its expansion plans. The mUSD stablecoin will be fully integrated into MetaMask’s ecosystem, supporting various dapps and DeFi protocols.

MetaMask USD is introduced through a collaboration with Bridge, a subsidiary of Stripe that specialises in stablecoin issuance and orchestration. Additionally, M0 provides the decentralised infrastructure and liquidity that supports mUSD, optimising its functionality as a dollar-denominated stablecoin designed for use within the Web3 landscape.

Designed for composable cross-chain use via the M0 liquidity network, mUSD can operate across MetaMask’s ecosystem, from dapps to DeFi and Payments. It serves as a neutral, liquid asset that enables optimal 1:1 fiat-to-crypto onboarding for specific payment methods, and, according to the company, allows a range of upcoming product integrations and user benefits.

Bridges uses the M0 protocol to mint mUSD, providing a decentralised and scalable stablecoin infrastructure platform purpose-built for interoperability, composability, and transparency. They enable $mUSD to be fully backed 1:1 by high-quality, highly liquid dollar equivalent assets, with real-time transparency and cross-chain composability.

Additionally, MetaMask USD will optimise the experience for users who regularly on-ramp, hold, trade, lend, and spend value directly within the MetaMask wallet. This integration simplifies the user journey in Web 3 while offering native utility across DeFi and real-world payments.

MetaMask USD will be usable in two primary ways:

In wallet at launch, for optimal onramps, swaps, transfers, and bridging across chains;

In real life, expected by the end of the year, via MetaMask Card, at millions of merchants worldwide that accept Mastercard.

Rollout and DeFi ecosystem

MetaMask USD will initially launch on Ethereum and Linea, an EVM-equivalent L2 solution developed by Consensys. It is set to play an important role in Linea’s DeFi ecosystem, integrating with key protocols such as lending markets, decentralised exchanges, and custodial platforms, providing deep liquidity and utility for users. By enabling liquidity provisioning and optimal fiat onboarding, mUSD aims to drive sustained TVL growth and protocol activity across Linea.

MetaMask USD launches at a time of increased regulatory clarity, following the US GENIUS Act, which introduces the first federal framework for regulating payment stablecoins.