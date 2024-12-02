Licensed crypto exchange HashKey has announced its decision to launch a Hong Kong IPO, seeking up to USD 214.7 million.

Following this announcement, HashKey Group, one of Hong Kong's licensed crypto exchanges, is aiming to raise up to USD 214.66 million (HKD 1.67 billion) in its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the city, according to Reuters.

In addition, the company is offering USD 240.6 million shares at a price range of HKD 5.95 to HKD 6.95 each. The final pricing is expected to be slated for December 16, 2025, with shares set to debut on the Hong Kong exchange the following day.

Accelerating its development process and optimising customer experience

According to the announcement, the IPO lands as major crypto Bitcoin has shed more than USD 18,000 in November 2025, its largest dollar loss since May 2021. At the same time, the initiative follows a series of developments that HashKey Capital made in order to accelerate its growth in the industry.

Included in this list is being approved for crypto fund token entries, which was announced back in April 2025. The strategy was set to allow investors to contribute a range of secure digital assets directly into the actively managed fund, marking a shift from conventional fiat-based subscription models. At the same time, the firm’s offering supported contributions in any of the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation, including assets such as Bitcoin, Ether, Ripple, Solana, Dogecoin, Cardano, Sui, Chainlink, Toncoin, and Polkadot. In addition, through the process of allowing direct transfers of supported tokens, the new mechanism removed this step while streamlining access to the fund for crypto holders as well.

Earlier in March 2025, HashKey Chain integrated Chainlink CCIP and Data Streams. This development was expected to improve security and efficiency for cross-chain applications and DeFi markets within the HashKey Chain ecosystem. Furthermore, Chainlink CCIP provided a framework for secure cross-chain interactions, while also enabling developers on HashKey Chain to facilitate token transfers, execute cross-chain communication, and implement programmable token movements without the need to modify existing smart contracts.