HashKey Capital approved for crypto fund token entries

The approval allows investors to contribute a range of digital assets directly into the actively managed fund, marking a shift from conventional fiat-based subscription models.

The firm’s offering supports contributions in any of the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation, including assets such as Bitcoin, Ether, Ripple, Solana, Dogecoin, Cardano, Sui, Chainlink, Toncoin, and Polkadot.

Shifting from fiat to token-based fund access

According to the official press release, until now, investors typically had to convert their digital assets into fiat currency before subscribing to regulated funds, a process often associated with delays, conversion costs, and pricing inefficiencies. By allowing direct transfers of supported tokens, the new mechanism removes this step, streamlining access to the fund for crypto holders.

According to a representative from HashKey Capital, the model better aligns with how digital assets are used and stored, offering a more practical entry point for investors. The official noted that such a mechanism improves operational efficiency and may broaden participation in regulated crypto products across the region.

The in-kind subscription feature comes in the context of a general effort by the firm to expand its regulated service offerings. In recent months, HashKey Capital has obtained further regulatory approval from the SFC for services including Ethereum staking and discretionary account management.

With these developments, the company continues to build out its presence in Hong Kong’s regulated digital asset sector, positioning itself among a small number of asset managers authorised to provide this level of crypto fund access. HashKey Capital manages a suite of digital asset products, including an actively managed fund and the Bosera HashKey Bitcoin and Ether spot ETFs, which are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX).