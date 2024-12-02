US-based Gemini has announced the launch of a suite of new products for EU and EEA investors, including Gemini Staking for Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL), as well as Gemini Perpetuals.

Through this move, Gemini aims to continue its European expansion and solidify its position as a trading provider for European investors after receiving its Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) approval from the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA). According to Gemini’s officials, the company is currently working on democratising access to alternative, risk-managed financial instruments, aiming to provide a diverse suite of products with an intuitive, secure platform.

Besides the ability to access Gemini’s crypto platform with over 140 tokens, Gemini Staking is set to deliver additional opportunities to earn passive income using crypto. EU customers will also be able to trade perpetual contracts, utilising up to 100 times more leverage with no monthly expiration dates, within Gemini’s ecosystem. After Gemini’s MiCA approval and transition to its new Malta CASP entity, the company is now introducing these additional services and capabilities to users across the EU. Gemini Perpetuals will be provided under its MiFID II licence, a framework regulating the traditional financial markets, which allows full compliance in the EU.

Gemini’s offering in the EU

Gemini Staking

With Gemini Staking, users will be able to stake any amount of ETH and SOL to earn rewards offering:

No minimum amount;

Optimal process and high rewards;

Institutional-grade security.

Gemini Perpetuals

The launch of Gemini Perpetuals will enable professional investors in the EU to benefit from long or short exposure to crypto markets through perpetual contracts. By utilising this solution, customers can trade across a range of crypto pairs, manage portfolio risk, generate returns, and tailor their directional exposure. Additionally, users will be able to trade spot and derivatives products within a single interface, as well as use staking rewards, to conduct their trading strategies.

Among the capabilities of Gemini Perpetuals, the company underlines: