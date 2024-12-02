Gemini secures MiCA licence to expand EU operations

US-based Gemini has obtained a Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) licence from the Malta Financial Services Authority. This will allow the company to expand its services across the European Union under the bloc’s new regulatory framework.

The MiCA regulatory framework, which was introduced to create consistent rules for digital asset service providers across EU member states, will enable Gemini to operate in 30 countries under a single authorisation. Company representatives noted that the framework offers a clearer foundation for crypto activities in Europe and is expected to strengthen long-term market development in the region.

Expansion of regulated services

This latest approval follows Gemini’s earlier authorisation in May 2025 to operate as an investment firm under the EU’s Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II), which allows the provision of derivatives. The company has also introduced tokenised stocks in Europe, giving investors the ability to trade blockchain-based tokens representing company shares on a near-continuous basis.

With both MiCA and MiFID II permissions, Gemini is now positioned to expand its services to retail and institutional users, including the planned roll-out of additional derivatives offerings. Officials from the company said that the combined licences place Gemini among the first platforms fully aligned with the EU’s regulatory requirements for both spot crypto assets and derivatives.

The company stated that its focus remains on compliance with financial regulations as a means of securing access to the European market. Representatives added that the adoption of MiCA highlights Europe’s role in shaping a more unified and transparent environment for digital assets.