Fireblocks has launched its Network for Payments, designed to support stablecoin transactions across more than 100 countries.

The new offering extends the company’s digital asset infrastructure into the payments sector, enabling institutions to access stablecoin rails with better compliance, liquidity, and interoperability.

The initiative comes as stablecoin adoption accelerates. According to industry data, global stablecoin transactions in 2024 totalled about USD 2 trillion. Increasingly, stablecoins are being used for remittances, cross-border payments, and merchant settlements, particularly in emerging markets where volatile local currencies drive demand for dollar-pegged digital assets. Research from the Bank for International Settlements further shows that stablecoins already account for a significant share of overall crypto settlement volumes, positioning them as a critical building block for the future of payments infrastructure. Yet, fragmented infrastructure continues to pose challenges for financial institutions seeking to integrate stablecoin payments on a large scale.

Addressing fragmentation in stablecoin payments

Stablecoin adoption has been hindered by the lack of standardised APIs, compliance frameworks, and settlement workflows across providers. Financial institutions often face lengthy and expensive integrations, while liquidity remains siloed across different platforms. Fireblocks aims to address this by consolidating the ecosystem into a single operational layer.

The Fireblocks Network connects local payment rails, blockchains, and stablecoin issuers with on/off-ramp services, liquidity providers, on-chain FX, and remittance capabilities for more than 60 currencies. Institutions can use the network to power remittances, merchant settlements, cross-border treasury, and other global payment flows.

The launch includes integrations with more than 40 providers, among them Circle, dLocal, GSR, OpenPayd, Pave Bank, Sygnum, Transak, and Yellow Card. Upcoming connections to the Circle Payments Network (CPN) and WalletConnect are expected to expand reach further, providing access to over 2,400 banks, issuers, exchanges, and wallets worldwide.

A unified infrastructure for institutions

Fireblocks’ new infrastructure offers ‘unified APIs and workflows’ for stablecoin use cases, allowing value to move securely across any provider, blockchain, or fiat rail. The company highlighted compliance as a core feature of the network. Built-in tools include sanctions screening, wallet verification, and adherence to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Travel Rule. These safeguards aim to help institutions strike a balance between innovation and regulatory obligations.

As demand for real-time, programmable payments grows, Fireblocks’ expansion into stablecoin payments positions the company as a central player in global financial infrastructure, offering institutions a simple way to adopt blockchain-based payment solutions.