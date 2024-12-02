Anchorage Digital has announced that it now fully supports the entire Hyperliquid ecosystem, with the addition of HYPE staking on HyperCORE.

HYPE staking is currently available via Anchorage Digital Bank, a federally chartered bank approved to provide staking, as well as through Anchorage Digital Singapore, a Major Payment Institution (MPI) licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

Additionally, HYPE staking is set to be available through Porto, Anchorage Digital’s self-custody wallet that delivers simplified asset movement and management on a unified platform.

Anchorage Digital’s partnership with Figment

To deliver HYPE staking, Anchorage Digital teamed up with Figment, an independent staking infrastructure provider. This move enables clients to securely delegate to a validator supported by Figment’s infrastructure stack, allowing them to participate in HYPE staking.

By making HyperCORE staking available, Anchorage Digital offers a complete path to participation in the Hyperliquid ecosystem, including:

HYPE custody on HyperEVM across Anchorage Digital and Porto;

HYPE staking on HyperCORE via regulated entities and Porto;

Access to the Hyperliquid DeFi ecosystem via Porto;

Custody of additional ERC-20s on HyperEVM, including Kinetiq.

Talking about this milestone, Nathan McCauley, CEO and Co-Founder at Anchorage Digital, stated that, as institutions require trusted infrastructure and flexibility to participate in fast-evolving ecosystems, supporting HYPE custody on HyperEVM, and HYPE staking on HyperCORE across Anchorage Digital Bank, Anchorage Digital Singapore, and Porto, the company aims to bring a secure pathway that matches users’ access preference and risk tolerance.

Additionally, Anchorage Digital plans to launch a scalable framework to support ERC-20 projects on Hyperliquid.

Recently, the crypto platform also announced plans to have custody support for MON, the native token of Monad, following the mainnet rollout. The initiative allowed asset holders to benefit from a secure way to hold and stake the token via Anchorage Digital’s custodial platform or through its self-custody wallet, Porto.