Cloudflare launches its NET Dollar stablecoin

Cloudflare has introduced NET Dollar, a new stablecoin pegged to the USD, enabling instant and secure transactions for the agentic web.

The new stablecoin aims to support a new business model for the Internet that rewards creativity and innovation in an AI-driven world. As AI is fundamentally changing how humans interact with the web, delegating tasks to autonomous AI agents for bookings, orders, managing calendars, and more, the company believes that the underlying financial system also needs to be upgraded.

Rewarding creativity

According to Cloudflare, the AI-driven Internet needs instant, global, and secure money so that AI agents and developers can transact instantly. The outdated model of the Internet ran on ad platforms and bank transfers, and its next business model can be powered by Pay-per-use, fractional payments, and microtransactions. These tools will shift incentives towards creative and original content that actually adds value. Leveraging its global network, Cloudflare aims to modernise the financial rails needed to move money faster, supporting the creation of a more open Internet for everyone.

Historically, Cloudflare has been focused on helping its customers accelerate performance, secure websites and networks, and develop applications. With the latest launch, the company aims to expand into transactions, offering an Internet-native payment system that is fast, secure, and globally accessible. Stablecoin is a tool that can help the AI-driven Internet thrive with speed, trust, and interoperability.

The NET Dollar helps modernise the payment ecosystem for the future of the genetic web by making payments easier, enabling instant transactions, and unlocking new business models for the Internet. The solution will offer agents the required systems to enable fast and secure payments, recorded transparently and executed across currencies and geographies.

Personal agents will be able to take instant and automated actions such as paying for the cheapest flight or ordering an item the moment it goes on sale. Business agents can be programmed to pay suppliers the moment a delivery is confirmed. The NET Dollar will also allow creators to be rewarded for original content, AI firms to contribute back to the ecosystem that fuels them by compensating content sources, and developers to easily monetise APIs and applications.