bunq and Blockrise have partnered to launch bunq's Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform, with the Bitcoin platform becoming the first business to build on the neobank's infrastructure. The collaboration initially covers the Netherlands and enables Blockrise users to access Bitcoin services through embedded bank accounts backed by bunq's European banking licence.

The arrangement represents a strategic expansion of bunq's model beyond direct consumer banking. Rather than offering services exclusively under its own brand, the neobank is opening its regulated infrastructure, including compliance, security, and API access, to third-party businesses. Blockrise, which operates as a Bitcoin platform in the Netherlands, becomes the first company to leverage this capability.

Deposit protection and regulatory framework

A key element of the partnership is the deposit protection it extends to Blockrise users. Fiat deposits held through the embedded bank accounts are covered up to EUR 100,000 under the Dutch Deposit Guarantee Scheme, a function of bunq's existing European banking licence. For a sector (crypto and Bitcoin services) that has historically faced scrutiny over user fund safety, the integration of a licensed banking layer carries regulatory significance.

bunq's BaaS platform operates through an open API, which allows businesses to build products on top of the neobank's infrastructure while delegating compliance and security requirements to bunq. The stated intent is to enable partner companies to develop products more quickly by removing the need to independently manage those regulatory obligations.

Ecosystem implications

The launch positions bunq as an infrastructure provider within Europe's fintech ecosystem, moving alongside established BaaS players operating across the continent. bunq has described the BaaS programme as selective, referencing an 'exclusive group' of fintech partners, though no further details on selection criteria or the pipeline of future partners were disclosed at the time of announcement.

For the Bitcoin sector specifically, the model addresses a structural tension between the unregulated or lightly regulated nature of many crypto platforms and the consumer trust that comes with deposit guarantee schemes. By embedding a licenced bank account directly into a Bitcoin platform's user experience, the arrangement offers a route to that trust without requiring the Bitcoin platform itself to obtain a banking licence.

Whether bunq intends to extend the BaaS offering beyond the Netherlands in the near term was not confirmed in the announcement.