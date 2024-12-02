Digital asset platform Bullish has joined Deutsche Bank in a corporate banking collaboration to provide fiat integration for institutional crypto trading.

With this partnership, Bullish, which focuses on delivering market infrastructure and information services, and Deutsche Bank intend to further advance integration of traditional financial services within the digital asset sector.

Scaled security and efficiency

The collaboration will enable Deutsche Bank to facilitate comprehensive corporate banking services to Bullish, including the provision of fiat deposits and withdrawals for customers of Bullish Exchange’s Hong Kong SFC and its German business, which is regulated by BaFin. The framework will be further improved with APIs for real-time reporting and instant payments, together with a virtual accounting solution for optimal reconciliation rates.

Additionally, the alliance between the two organisations seeks to extend these services to customers in several other locations, including the US, as Bullish works on growing its regulatory footprint. According to Bullish Exchange’s officials, working with Deutsche Bank comes as a substantial milestone for the company’s banking network and is set to deliver more options for customers. Bullish aims to boost the security and efficiency of its services by equipping customers with simplified on-ramp and off-ramp access to Bullish through Deutsche Bank’s fiat payment rails.

Furthermore, Deutsche Bank is actively looking for partnerships with organisations that share its commitment to security, transparency, and development. Working with Bullish underlines the financial institution’s goal to serve as a Global Hausbank for the emerging digital economy.

Besides entering this corporate banking agreement with Deutsche Bank, Bullish’s German business also recently joined forces with Société Générale-FORGE. The move allowed the company to deliver G-FORGE’s new stablecoin, the USD CoinVertible (USDCV). With this offering, Bullish sought to advance its strategy of delivering secure and institutional-grade liquidity, as well as compliant digital asset trading services. The collaboration also included the provision of both companies’ stablecoins through Bullish, which marked a significant step in the evolution of regulated digital asset markets.