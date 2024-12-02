The BaFin-regulated provider of digital asset trading and custody services Bullish Europe has announced its partnership with Societe Generale-FORGE.

Following this announcement, the partnership will enable Bullish to offer G-FORGE’s new stablecoin, the USD CoinVertible (USDCV).

USDCV was developed in order to provide institutional, corporate, or retail investors with access to a stablecoin pegged to the USD, which is compliant with the European Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR). At the same time, it also represents the second stablecoin issued by SG-FORGE following EUR CoinVertible (EURCV), which Bullish began offering in early June.

More information on the Bullish Europe x Societe Generale partnership

According to the official press release, this offering is expected to further highlight Bullish’s strategy of providing secure and institutional-grade liquidity, as well as compliant digital asset trading services. At the same time, the partnership will also deliver both companies’ stablecoins through Bullish, marking an important step in the evolution of regulated digital asset markets.

The partnership with Bullish Europe reinforces this overall commitment by providing investors with efficient and secure access to MiCAR-compliant stablecoins, facilitating the integration of traditional and digital financial ecosystems, as it represents an important step towards their widespread adoption. Furthermore, both institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

This announcement follows the announcement regarding the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) granting Bullish’s US branch, Bullish US Operations LLC, two licences, including a BitLicense and a Money Transmission Licence. With these approvals, the company was given the possibility to provide institutional clients with cryptocurrency spot trading and custody services in New York.