Coinbase has announced a new investment in CoinDCX, a digital asset exchange operating across India and the Middle East. The funding extends previous commitments made through Coinbase Ventures and reinforces the company’s ongoing focus on expanding within high-growth markets.

The investment, which remains subject to regulatory clearance and closing conditions, reflects Coinbase’s intention to strengthen its foothold in South Asia and neighbouring markets where digital asset adoption is gaining pace. Company representatives stated that the region’s combination of a large population, quick technology uptake, and increasing crypto participation supports the case for long-term industry development.

CoinDCX’s growing market position

CoinDCX has positioned itself as one of the more established retail-focused exchanges in India and the Middle East, reporting notable financial and operational results as of July 2025. According to figures released by the company, annualised group revenue stands at about USD 141 million, with annualised transaction volumes of around USD 165 billion. The exchange also reported assets under custody exceeding USD 1.2 billion and a user base surpassing 20 million.

Coinbase officials noted that CoinDCX’s operational resilience earlier this year, in the context of broader industry challenges, highlighted confidence in its management and infrastructure. The platform has also sought to expand its regulatory engagement and cross-border services, particularly within the Middle East.

Beyond the investment in CoinDCX, Coinbase continues to build a local presence through regional offices and partnerships. Company representatives said that India and neighbouring economies are likely to play an influential role in shaping the on-chain financial ecosystem globally.

Other developments from Coinbase

In other Coinbase-related developments, the company and Mastercard have reportedly engaged in advanced talks to acquire BVNK, a stablecoin infrastructure firm backed by Visa and Citi.

The deal would offer different strategic benefits. For Coinbase, owning BVNK could support its position in stablecoin distribution and potentially steer users towards USDC, a stablecoin linked to its partner Circle.