Bybit has partnered with Circle to expand access to USDC across its global ecosystem and strengthen the stablecoin’s liquidity.

The move reflects Bybit’s position as a compliant platform focused on transparency and innovation. The company will improve USDC liquidity across spot and derivatives markets, creating a more efficient trading system for retail and institutional users.

Supporting USDC adoption

The initiative has Circle and Bybit rolling out a series of campaigns and initiatives to increase the utility of USDC across Bybit’s products and solutions. The company also plans to expand USDC integration across its ecosystem, including Bybit Earn for savings, Bybit Card for cashback rewards, and Bybit Pay for daily transactions. This reflects its commitment to offering secure and accessible technology-driven solutions.

Bybit is part of a group of over 100 companies that joined the public testnet of Circle’s Arc network, a new layer-1 blockchain created for stablecoin-native finance. Arc’s test network launched in October 2025, with collaboration and engagement from across the financial and economic system, infrastructure support, and global participation.

The crypto exchange recently secured a full Virtual Asset Platform Operator License from the UAE’s SCA, reflecting another step in its Middle East expansion strategy. This positions the company as one of the few exchanges to obtain this regulatory approval in the region, further expanding its regulatory oversight. Bybit is also fully compliant with EEA and Türkiye requirements, as well as other global regulations.

Bybit aims to align with global regulations and bridge traditional finance with the digital economy, offering a safe, liquid, and user-friendly experience that includes payments, trading, savings, and more. Integrating USDC will drive the next phase of the platform’s growth, according to the company.

Circle’s mission is to power the future of internet activity with enterprise-grade infrastructure and stablecoins built for scale. Together with Bybit, the company aims to make it easier for users to access and utilise USDC with transparency and speed. The two firms will further work closely together to explore deeper integrations and offer new opportunities for cross-chain liquidity and institutional-grade financial solutions.