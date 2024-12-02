The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has published a Conclusions Paper setting out the final decisions of the Payments System Board (PSB) on its Review of Merchant Card Payment Costs and Surcharging.

The package of reforms includes the removal of surcharging on debit, prepaid, and credit cards across the designated eftpos, Mastercard, and Visa card networks, alongside reductions in interchange fee caps and measures to increase fee transparency.

Most changes will take effect on 1 October 2026, including the removal of surcharging and reductions in domestic interchange fee caps. The introduction of an interchange cap on foreign card transactions and certain transparency measures will follow on 1 April 2027, providing the payments industry with additional time to implement more complex changes.

Rationale and scope of reform

The surcharging framework was originally introduced more than two decades ago to steer consumers towards more efficient payment choices. The PSB concluded it is no longer achieving that purpose, citing the increased prevalence of businesses applying uniform surcharge rates across all cards, enforcement challenges, and declining cash usage. The removal of surcharging is expected to make card payments simpler and more transparent, and aligns with the preference of most consumers to have payment costs incorporated into advertised prices rather than disclosed at checkout.

Reductions in interchange fee caps are expected to lower the cost of card acceptance for Australian businesses, with small businesses anticipated to benefit most significantly as they tend to pay fees closest to the existing caps. Transparency improvements are designed to enhance competition between payment service providers and card networks, putting downward pressure on costs and making it easier for businesses to identify and switch to more competitive offerings.

The RBA has indicated it plans to launch a further public consultation in mid-2026 to assess the case for regulating areas not covered by the current review, including mobile wallets, three-party card networks, buy now, pay later services, and ecommerce platforms.