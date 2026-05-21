NewsRegulations

FCA, Bank of England set out tokenisation vision for UK markets

IM

Iulia Musat

21 May 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
tokenisationwholesale marketdigital assetsregulationfinancial services
Countries:
United Kingdom

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