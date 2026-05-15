The US Senate banking committee has approved the Clarity Act, a wide-ranging piece of legislation that would establish a regulatory framework for the cryptocurrency industry. The committee voted 15 to nine largely along party lines, with two Democratic senators, Ruben Gallego of Arizona and Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland, joining all Republicans on the panel to support the bill.

The measure represents the first significant piece of digital asset legislation to clear a Senate committee, though it faces a lengthy path to becoming law. It would still need to pass the full Senate and the House of Representatives before reaching President Donald Trump's desk. The House approved a different version of the bill in autumn 2025.

Points of contention

During the committee hearing, both Republican and Democratic senators acknowledged ongoing areas of disagreement, including how to ensure digital assets cannot be used for illicit financial transactions and how to address ethics concerns around elected officials profiting from cryptocurrency. The White House has been active in negotiations between banking and crypto groups on the legislation.

The bill has been supported by a number of cryptocurrency companies, including Coinbase, Circle, and Ripple, as well as venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, which has argued that a defined regulatory framework would support investor confidence and industry development.

Opposition from banking, law enforcement, and labour

The legislation faces significant opposition from multiple sectors. The banking industry has raised concerns that the bill could allow cryptocurrency groups to offer interest-like payments to stablecoin holders, potentially reducing bank deposits and constraining capital available for lending. The cryptocurrency industry disputes this characterisation, arguing that the bill permits rewards only when stablecoins are spent.

Law enforcement groups have argued that the legislation does not do enough to prevent illicit financial transactions through digital assets and could make it harder to identify bad actors. Major labour organisations, including the AFL-CIO, warned senators that legitimising crypto could pose risks to financial stability and, by extension, to retirement and pension accounts.

Democratic senators put forward amendments during the committee session to address some of these concerns, but all were either voted down or ruled as incorrectly drafted and not permitted to be offered.

Legislative and market context

The advancement of the Clarity Act through committee marks a significant procedural step in the effort to establish a comprehensive US regulatory framework for digital assets, a process that has been underway in various forms for several years. The crypto industry has consistently argued that regulatory uncertainty has hampered investment and innovation, while opponents have raised concerns about financial stability, consumer protection, and the potential for digital assets to facilitate financial crime.

The divergence between the Senate and House versions of the bill means that even if both chambers pass their respective versions, a reconciliation process would be required before final legislation could be sent to the president.