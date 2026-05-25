The European Commission has launched a public consultation to assess whether the EU's MiCA framework remains fit for purpose amid evolving markets.

Implemented in 2024, MiCA established a harmonised EU regulatory framework covering crypto-assets, asset-referenced tokens, e-money tokens (commonly referred to as stablecoins), their respective issuers, and crypto-asset service providers. The regulation was designed to bring legal clarity and consistency across EU member states in a sector that had previously operated under a fragmented patchwork of national rules.

Two-track consultation structure

The Commission has structured the process around two parallel consultation tracks. The first is a public consultation open to individuals, while the second is a targeted consultation directed at more technical and legal questions. The latter is aimed at a broad range of participants, including digital asset issuers and service providers, financial institutions, technology providers, academic institutions, think tanks, industry associations, consumer and public interest organisations, and EU public authorities.

Both tracks focus on the main building blocks of MiCA, with the targeted consultation designed to capture granular input from those operating directly within the regulatory perimeter.

The consultation window runs until 31 August 2026, with all submissions to be used in shaping the Commission's future policy direction on digital assets.

Changing market and policy context

The review comes as digital asset markets continue to develop and the international regulatory landscape undergoes considerable change. Since MiCA was developed, new market structures, asset types, and cross-border policy frameworks have emerged, prompting the Commission to assess whether adjustments to the EU framework may be warranted.

MiCA represents one of the more comprehensive attempts globally to regulate crypto-assets at a jurisdictional level, and its review process is likely to be of interest beyond EU borders. The outcome of this consultation could inform amendments to the regulation or the development of supplementary measures, depending on the feedback gathered and the Commission's subsequent analysis.

The consultation is being conducted by the Directorate-General for Financial Stability, Financial Services, and Capital Markets Union.