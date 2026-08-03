Jesper Domargård, Marketing Director at CompoSecure, explains why credit and debit cards still take the largest share of US point-of-sale spend, even as wallets and stablecoins take the headlines.

For years, we’ve heard that the payments ecosystem is evolving at an unprecedented pace – and maybe that’s just the new normal. A few years ago, ‘invisible’ and ‘embedded’ payments – think paying for an Uber ride without even noticing – were the big story. So were instant transfers, like sending money to your child at college and having it land in their account almost the moment you hit ‘send’ in your Zelle app. Today, those once-groundbreaking innovations barely make headlines as stablecoins dominate the conversation.

The race to the top: premium perks and premium materials

But when you step back from the buzz, an undeniable reality stands out: in the midst of relentless innovation, consumers are embracing the enduring appeal of the debit and credit card. In the US, credit and debit cards together account for nearly 70% of point-of-sale transactions while mobile wallets represent 15%. Globally, the picture is similar: physical cards continue to lead at the checkout counter, with credit cards at 42% and debit cards at 28%, versus 15% for digital wallets. That loyalty shows up in other ways, too – 43% of US consumers opened a new credit card account last year, and American Express reported its highest-ever annual figures for cardholder spending and new card acquisitions.

Against this backdrop, we’re seeing a ‘race to the top.’ US card issuers are packing their products with ever more privileges – and customers are responding. Around 15% of US cardholders pay more than USD 250 in annual fees. Chase and AmEx recently refreshed their premium offerings, boosting benefits and raising annual fees: Chase Sapphire Reserve jumped from USD 550 to USD 795, and AmEx Platinum from USD 695 to USD 895. According to AmEx CEO Stephen Squeri, ‘the initial customer demand and engagement [for the refreshed Platinum card] are exceeding our expectations.’

The physical card has become the symbol of this entire value proposition – a combination of status, lifestyle, and service. Nothing signals that better than premium materials like metal – combined with superior design and craftsmanship – to transform a simple payment tool into an experience. Even in the world of stablecoins and Web3, the power of metal hasn’t gone unnoticed as Coinbase, Crypto.com, Gemini, and MetaMask have all launched stunning metal cards.

Looking ahead: one card to rule them all?

What’s next? Visa and Mastercard are piloting concepts that let cardholders use one single card to switch seamlessly between debit, credit, BNPL, and even rewards – by leveraging credentials tied to the card. If that vision becomes reality, the top-of-wallet effect will matter more than ever. And pairing such multifunctionality with premium formats like metal could reinforce brand loyalty, card primacy, and ensure that your card is the one consumers reach for today – and the one that rules tomorrow.

‍About the author

Jesper Domargård, Marketing Director at CompoSecure, possesses a diverse and extensive background in various sectors of the payments industry, having previously held positions at Visa, Worldline, and IDEMIA before his tenure at CompoSecure. He's widely recognised for his analysis and comments on the payments field, with several of his articles featured on various platforms. Jesper holds an MSc in Business Administration from the University of Linköping, Sweden.

About the company

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs, and consumers, enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity, and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure’s innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets, and ensure trust at the point of transaction. For more information, please visit https://www.composecure.com/ and https://www.getarculus.com/.