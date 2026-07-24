Thought Leader InsightsPayments

From DeFi to DisFi: why the future of finance depends on trust, not decentralisation

Dr. Ruth Wandhöfer [Moderator]

Dr. Ruth Wandhöfer [Moderator]

24 Jul 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
DeFiDisFifinancequantum computingAIdigital identity

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