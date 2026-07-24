Beyond the TradFi versus DeFi debate, Distributed Finance (DisFi) provides a new model that balances innovation with trust, governance, and resilience.



For more than a decade, the financial industry has framed the future as a contest between Traditional Finance (TradFi) and Decentralised Finance (DeFi). One represents regulation, institutional trust and established market infrastructures; the other promises openness, automation and a world free from intermediaries. Yet this is the wrong debate.

The greatest misconception surrounding DeFi is the belief that finance can ever become trustless.

The future of finance will not be won by either TradFi or DeFi. Instead, it will be shaped by those capable of combining innovation with trust, automation with accountability and speed with resilience.

Ironically, both camps have spent years trying to solve each other's weaknesses. Traditional finance has embraced cloud, artificial intelligence and tokenisation to become more agile, while DeFi has gradually rediscovered why governance, legal certainty, operational resilience and regulatory oversight evolved in the first place. Every major cyber exploit, governance failure and smart contract vulnerability has reinforced one fundamental truth: finance has never been simply a technology problem. It is, above all, a trust problem.

Trust has not disappeared; it has simply migrated - from banks and financial market infrastructures to software code, validators, protocol governance and increasingly complex networks of interconnected smart contracts. Technology may distribute computation, but it cannot eliminate the need for trust.

The real question, therefore, is not whether finance should become decentralised. It is what the next generation of financial market infrastructure should look like. How do we harness the transformative power of distributed ledger technology (DLT) while embedding governance, legal certainty, cybersecurity and operational resilience? How do we enable programmable finance without creating programmable systemic risk?

I believe the answer lies in Distributed Finance (DisFi) - an architectural model that combines distributed technology with trusted governance, programmable regulation and institutional accountability. Rather than replacing financial institutions, DisFi redefines their role as trusted orchestrators of an intelligent, interoperable and resilient digital financial ecosystem. The future belongs not to TradFi or DeFi, but to the bridge that connects them. And this is already becoming a reality right now.

The myth of decentralisation

Before exploring what DeFi has achieved, it is worth asking a more fundamental question: what exactly do we mean by decentralisation?

The term has become something of a mantra within digital finance, yet few pause to consider what is actually being decentralised. Is it the technology? The data? Decision-making? Governance? Ownership? Or simply the perception of trust?

These are not semantic distinctions. They determine how financial systems operate, who bears responsibility when things go wrong and whether a system is suitable as critical financial infrastructure.

DLT introduces where data, computation and transaction records are replicated and synchronised across multiple independent nodes rather than maintained in a single database. Distribution is therefore an architectural characteristic that improves resilience, removes single points of failure and enhances transparency.

Decentralisation, however, is about control. It determines who exercises authority, makes decisions, resolves disputes and carries accountability. A system can be technically distributed while remaining highly centralised in its governance. Equally, governance may appear decentralised while practical influence rests with a relatively small number of developers, validators, token holders or protocol foundations.

This distinction is often overlooked. Much of the DeFi debate conflates distributed infrastructure with decentralised governance, although they are fundamentally different. More importantly, decentralisation should never be viewed as the objective. The real objective of financial market infrastructure is confidence, integrity, resilience and efficiency.

That brings us to perhaps DeFi's greatest misconception: the promise of trustless finance.

Finance has never operated without trust because it is fundamentally the exchange of promises. Whether relating to money, securities or collateral, participants require confidence that ownership is recognised, transactions settle, obligations are enforceable, and assets remain secure. Trust cannot be eliminated; it can only migrate.

In DeFi, trust shifts from regulated institutions to technology. Participants rely on smart contract code, cryptography, validators, price oracles, decentralised autonomous organisations (DAOs) and cross-chain bridges. These assumptions are no less significant than trusting a bank - they are simply less visible.

Ironically, many supposedly decentralised ecosystems have developed new forms of centralisation. Stablecoin issuers, oracle providers, protocol foundations (note that Etherum itself, having moved to Proof of Stake (PoV), is not decentralised) and validator networks have themselves become critical intermediaries - often with less transparency and accountability than the institutions they sought to replace.

This becomes most apparent during periods of stress. Cyberattacks, coding errors, governance failures and liquidity shocks quickly reveal that software alone cannot restore confidence. Protocols are paused, emergency governance votes are held, software is patched, and communities determine how losses are allocated. When technology reaches its limits, governance inevitably returns.

The lesson is clear. The future of financial market infrastructure should not be defined by decentralisation but by the intelligent combination of distributed technology and trusted governance. Distribution delivers resilience and broadening of access. Governance provides accountability. Together they create confidence.

This distinction forms the intellectual foundation of ‘DisFi’ - a trust-by-design architecture for the next generation of financial market infrastructure.

What DeFi got right - and wrong

Perhaps DeFi's greatest achievement has been to demonstrate what becomes possible when financial products are designed as software rather than institutional processes. Traditional financial infrastructure evolved over decades, resulting in fragmented systems, multiple intermediaries and lengthy settlement chains. DeFi asked a simple question: what if financial services were rebuilt from first principles?

The results have been significant. Smart contracts have shown that lending, trading, collateral management and settlement can be automated through programmable code, while the composability of DeFi has enabled entirely new financial products to emerge at unprecedented speed.

Stablecoins provide perhaps the clearest example of practical innovation. They have demonstrated the potential for programmable digital money to support near-instant settlement, tokenised assets and more efficient cross-border payments, highlighting opportunities that traditional financial infrastructures are only beginning to address.

The missing bridge: introducing DisFi

The financial industry has become trapped in a false binary. We continue to debate whether the future belongs to banks or blockchains, regulation or innovation, centralisation or decentralisation. Yet technological revolutions rarely eliminate what came before; they absorb the strengths of existing systems while replacing their weaknesses. The future of finance will be no different.

It requires a new architecture.

I believe that architecture is Distributed Finance.

DisFi begins with a simple principle: distribute the infrastructure, not the accountability.

Where DeFi sought to remove intermediaries, DisFi redefines their purpose. Financial institutions no longer need to be transaction processors; technology increasingly performs that role more efficiently. Their future value lies in providing trust, legal certainty, stewardship and resilience across increasingly digital financial ecosystems. Banks become trusted digital orchestrators rather than simply custodians of accounts.

DisFi embraces distributed ledger technology, tokenisation and programmable assets. Smart contracts automate settlement, collateral management, payments and securities servicing. Transactions settle in near real time, data becomes interoperable, and assets become programmable. The difference is that these capabilities operate within a framework where legal certainty, operational resilience and regulatory compliance are built into the architecture rather than layered on afterwards.

Digital identity becomes foundational. Individuals, institutions and, increasingly, autonomous AI agents possess verifiable digital credentials that enable KYC, AML and sanctions compliance while preserving privacy through technologies such as zero-knowledge proofs. Compliance becomes programmable infrastructure rather than an operational checkpoint.

Equally important, tokenised assets represent legally enforceable ownership rights rather than simply digital representations of value. Smart contracts become recognised contractual mechanisms, ensuring that ownership, collateral arrangements and settlement finality remain enforceable under established legal frameworks.

Resilience also becomes a property of the ecosystem rather than individual institutions. As financial infrastructures expand to include cloud providers, blockchain networks, tokenisation platforms and digital identities, operational resilience must extend across the entire value chain. Distributed ledgers offer supervisors the opportunity to move beyond periodic reporting towards continuous visibility of operational, financial and cyber resilience, enabling earlier identification of emerging systemic risks.

DisFi also recognises that tomorrow's financial system will increasingly connect autonomous technologies rather than simply people. AI agents will negotiate contracts, initiate payments, optimise liquidity and transact on behalf of corporations and individuals. This raises entirely new questions around digital identity, legal authority and liability that anonymous wallets alone cannot answer. DisFi therefore becomes the operating system for trusted machine-to-machine commerce as well as human financial interaction.

Looking further ahead, quantum computing promises breakthroughs in optimisation and risk analytics while simultaneously challenging today's cryptographic foundations. The financial infrastructures being designed today should therefore incorporate post-quantum cryptography, crypto-agility and adaptive security as core design principles rather than future upgrades.

DisFi is therefore more than a bridge between TradFi and DeFi. It is a blueprint for next-generation financial market infrastructure built upon seven principles:

• Distributed infrastructure, not decentralised accountability.

• Programmable compliance, not compliance by exception.

• Digital identity by design.

• Legally enforceable smart contracts.

• Continuous operational resilience.

• AI-enabled supervision.

• Quantum-ready security.

The question is no longer whether finance becomes decentralised. It is whether we have the vision to redesign financial infrastructure around intelligent distribution, resilience and trust. In that respect, DisFi is not a compromise between TradFi and DeFi. It is their natural evolution.

The future: trust, AI and quantum-ready infrastructure

Every generation of financial infrastructure has been shaped by the defining technology of its time - from the telegraph and electronic messaging to the internet and distributed ledgers. Today, AI is becoming the next transformative force, automating not just processes but increasingly financial decision-making itself.

For the first time, humans will no longer be the only economic actors. AI agents are beginning to negotiate contracts, execute payments, optimise liquidity and transact autonomously. Yet our financial infrastructure remains overwhelmingly designed for people. As intelligent machines become active participants in the economy, fundamental questions arise: Who authorises an AI to transact? Who is liable for its decisions? How should regulators supervise autonomous digital actors operating across jurisdictions? These are not simply technology questions; they are questions of governance and trust.

At the same time, quantum-safe security, crypto-agility and resilient digital identities – for humans and AI agents - need to be designed into tomorrow's financial architecture from the outset.

Traditional finance provides governance and trust but often lacks agility. DeFi has demonstrated remarkable innovation but continues to struggle with accountability and resilience. Neither, in isolation, is sufficient for the digital economy now emerging.

The future belongs to Distributed Finance - an architecture that combines distributed technology with trusted governance, programmable regulation, digital identity and quantum-ready resilience. DisFi is not about choosing between innovation and regulation; it is about recognising that lasting innovation depends upon trust.

As we observe the evolution of DeFi, we start to see the beginning of DisFi emerging. Real world assets are being moved on chain, principles of the ‘old’ world of financial instruments are resurfacing in this new digital world, credible providers and chains begin to onboard users in line with compliance principles of TradFi (AML/KYC) and regulation is already covering parts of the activities in the DeFi world, such as the EU Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCAR). Hacks are still a regular occurrence in DeFi and thus demand cyber resilience, particularly as agentic AI is exponentially growing the attack surface.

The real revolution was never about removing trust. It was about redesigning where trust belongs. This is the transition from DeFi to DisFi, and it is already happening.



For more on the topic of Centralisation and Decentralisation, read: “Redecentralisation: Building the Digital Financial Ecosystem”, Ruth Wandhöfer, Hazem Danny Nakib, Palgrave MacMillan, 2023. https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-3-031-21591-9

About author

Dr. Ruth Wandhöfer

Adviser | Author | Speaker | Board Director | Professor

Dr. Ruth is a leading authority at the crossroads of finance, technology, cybersecurity, and regulation. A former senior Citi executive, Ruth combines roles as an independent Non-Executive Director, Head of European Markets at Blackwired Cybersecurity, Author, Adviser, and Investor. She also runs her own business, Leximar Advisory, which supports financial institutions, tech, and fintech/cyber security businesses. She is a global keynote speaker, strategist, and Visiting Professor at Bayes Business School.