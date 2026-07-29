Thought Leader InsightsPayments

Is SEPA access the hardest thing to buy in European fintech?

Diana Vorniceanu

Diana Vorniceanu

29 Jul 2026 / 7 Min Read

Keywords:
SEPAregulationfintechfinancial institutionBaaSAPI integrationvirtual IBANscreening
Countries:
Europe

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