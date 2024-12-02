Arjan Bol explains how the Netherlands became a payments innovation leader and what Europe can learn from its path toward a more integrated payment ecosystem.

Europe’s payment ecosystem is at a decisive moment.

National champions have delivered scale, efficiency, and low costs – but the real question now is how Europe moves from strong local successes to a truly pan-European solution.

Few markets illustrate this better than the Netherlands, with early instant payments adoption, the success of iDEAL, and one of the most cost-efficient payment infrastructures in Europe.

Arjan Bol, Managing Director of the Dutch Payment Association, explores what made that success possible and what comes next. He examines the strategic challenges ahead, from resilience and geopolitics to the transition from iDEAL to Wero and Europe’s path to competitiveness.

Key takeaways

Cooperation beats competition: The close partnership between banks and retailers, driven by mutual goals to reduce cash handling costs and improve safety, has virtually eliminated cash-related robberies in the country over the past decade.

The close partnership between banks and retailers, driven by mutual goals to reduce cash handling costs and improve safety, has virtually eliminated cash-related robberies in the country over the past decade. Resilience is now critical: Geopolitical tensions and cyber threats have made payment infrastructure resilience a top priority, requiring robust fallback scenarios and crisis response strategies.

Geopolitical tensions and cyber threats have made payment infrastructure resilience a top priority, requiring robust fallback scenarios and crisis response strategies. Inclusivity matters: As digital payment adoption reaches its limits, ensuring accessibility for elderly and disabled populations has become essential for true payment system success.

As digital payment adoption reaches its limits, ensuring accessibility for elderly and disabled populations has become essential for true payment system success. Local darlings must go: For Europe to achieve payment sovereignty, countries must be willing to sacrifice successful local solutions for integrated pan-European alternatives.

For Europe to achieve payment sovereignty, countries must be willing to sacrifice successful local solutions for integrated pan-European alternatives. Interoperability isn't enough: While technical integration between payment systems is achievable, harmonising rules and regulations across schemes remains the primary obstacle.

While technical integration between payment systems is achievable, harmonising rules and regulations across schemes remains the primary obstacle. Digital identity is the game-changer: Pan-European digital identity represents Europe's best opportunity to differentiate globally, but only if stakeholders accept that not all requirements can be accommodated.

Pan-European digital identity represents Europe's best opportunity to differentiate globally, but only if stakeholders accept that not all requirements can be accommodated. The goal isn't replacement: European payment sovereignty doesn't mean completely replacing non-European networks, but ensuring viable alternatives exist during geopolitical crises.

Watch the full interview for deeper insights and the full story.

About Arjan Bol

Arjan Bol is Managing Director of the Dutch Payments Association. Arjan has a long history in the payments industry and the financial industry. Prior to his current role, he served as Country Manager at Mastercard Netherlands and held various positions around the world at Mastercard and ING. He also served in the Supervisory Board at bunq, European Merchant Services and CM Payments. His focus is on maintaining local relevance and consumer understanding of payments as the Netherlands further integrates into the European payments ecosystem.

About Dutch Payments Association

Payment transactions require an infrastructure provided by many different service providers. The payment system requires a platform where the payment sector and stakeholders can meet and maintain a dialogue about expectations, bottlenecks and developments. This cooperation and dialogue are the foundation for the Dutch Payments Association. The Dutch Payments Association assists members and stakeholders with shared non-competitive tasks for the collective payment system in the Netherlands.