Cross-border payments: AI routes, trust builds the corridor

Daria Kashurina, Founding CMO of 8B, takes a different route into payments. In this editorial, she looks at five payment corridors that reveal how national rails, cultural trust, and AI are giving old routes a second commercial life.

The starting point is wages and family money, not a product roadmap. Five studies map the ground: the 17th-century Armenia-India merchant network, envoys from Goguryeo, an ancient Korean kingdom, depicted in 7th-century Samarkand, Oghuz cultural memory, Kazakhstan-China’s infrastructure corridor, and Tajikistan’s divided financial geography, migration, and national rails. All of these observe the same pattern – money follows trust before it follows product categories.

The Armenia-India corridor offers the historical prototype. From New Julfa, Armenian merchants moved silk, credit, and information out of Isfahan into India and on to Europe and the Pacific, without a state or fleet behind them. They used other powers' roads and ships but owned the network: family contracts, community enforcement, churches as repositories and courts, and information travelling faster than their competitors'. The routes belonged to others, while the trust architecture belonged to the Armenians.

A corridor is an ecosystem of permission made up of identity, liquidity, institutions, memory, and accountability when the obvious route breaks.

Culture is not soft data. It is pre-transaction infrastructure.

Corridors are maps of operational trust

Uzbekistan-South Korea makes this visible. Samarkand's 7th-century Afrasiab murals show envoys from Goguryeo. Stalin's 1937 deportations later established a large Koryo-saram presence across Central Asia. Diaspora memory, migrant labour, investment, and trade now occupy the same corridor.

Transfers sent from South Korea reached USD 612 million in 2025, up 15%, while official 2026 figures put Korean investment above USD 8 billion. Those numbers coexist because a remittance is not an isolated payment. It repeatedly tests identity, FX, bank acceptance, beneficiary reach, and exception recovery. Migrant money is the corridor's permanent stress test.

Azerbaijan-Turkey reveals a different architecture. Shared Oghuz memory, mutually intelligible languages, the Book of Dede Qorqud, tea rituals, pipelines, and trade reinforce the same route.

Kazakhstan-China shows an engineered corridor rather than a culturally inherited one. Khorgos, pipelines, and Chinese capital make the route intensely physical. Kazakhstan’s payment rails are sovereign, yet payment behaviour remains asymmetric, and Chinese payment methods travel into Kazakhstan more easily than Kazakh methods travel into China. Physical infrastructure can connect two markets before their financial habits become reciprocal.

China-Tajikistan pulls in two directions at once. Trade and investment face east, while household income remains tied to labour migration north. The IMF's January 2026 report estimates remittance inflows at 50.1% of Tajikistan's 2025 GDP. One country can contain two financial geographies.

Across the five corridors, trust is inherited, cultivated, engineered, or divided. It is built socially, then expressed commercially.

National rails reveal the second market

The shift becomes clearest once you stop treating national QR and A2A systems as checkout products. Everyone knows Pix as Brazil's checkout revolution, but December 2025 data from Brazil's central bank show B2B transfers carried 49.54% of Pix value; add P2B and B2P, and 73.82% involved a business. The interface is retail, the economics are commercial.

The same pattern is spreading across Eurasia. Kazakhstan has introduced a unified national QR infrastructure, Turkey’s FAST processed 5.4 billion transactions in 2025, and Uzbekistan’s unified UzQR acceptance regime took effect in July 2026. National rails do not stop at the till. Once they create shared addresses, instant settlement, and familiar trust signals, they become economic operating systems, ready for purposes beyond checkout.

AI makes corridor intelligence computable

AI's most interesting role in payments is not a better chatbot, but the fact that it makes corridor intelligence computable, structuring data, reconciling transliterations, classifying purpose, predicting liquidity, and learning from failure codes. Swift completed the cross-border transition to ISO 20022 in November 2025, and from November 2026, it will no longer accept fully unstructured postal addresses, while its AI model draws on formats from 200+ countries. The advantage shifts from who has coverage to who understands what a corridor is becoming.

Even so, the Financial Stability Board's 2025 assessment found end users haven't seen enough improvement. Better rails are necessary, but not sufficient. AI makes trust legible, auditable, and routable, but it cannot manufacture the history, social licence, or accountability a corridor depends on.

Can banks, regulators, and beneficiaries trust AI agents that initiate, route, and reconcile payments? The future stack has three layers: local rails execute, AI orchestrates, and trust gives permission. Put migration, demand, failure codes, and rail adoption side by side, and you can see a market before conventional segmentation names it.

Remittance corridors solve the hardest part first: identity, trust, and last-mile delivery. As recipients become businesses, contractors, or exporters, the same routes, liquidity pools, and beneficiary networks begin carrying B2B value. The infrastructure stays, while the economic purpose changes.

The market moves before the category

What changes is not necessarily the infrastructure, but the economic purpose. A personal remittance moves household value; a B2B payment settles a commercial obligation. They may share liquidity, beneficiary reach, and routing intelligence, but they need different onboarding, transaction data, controls, and reconciliation.

This is where remittance research reframes commercial payments. A remittance corridor solves the hardest last-mile problems under constant, repetitive pressure. When the economic purpose changes, when the recipient becomes a seller, contractor, creator, supplier, or marketplace merchant, the infrastructure does not have to be rediscovered. It needs one additional layer: KYB, invoice data, higher limits, ERP reconciliation, delivery evidence, and exception ownership.

What emerges is a second commercial life, not a pivot, in infrastructure connecting banks, wallets, national rails, liquidity, and knowledge. A payout may come first; B2B workflows, ERP-native reconciliation and, where regulation permits, stablecoin-based settlement can follow. This is not demand generation but category recognition: behaviour and infrastructure have converged while providers still describe separate markets. The corridor’s trust architecture persists. The economic purpose and the control layer change.

The payment changes category before the corridor changes character

The next payment leaders will not own every rail. They will own the intelligence that knows which rail, under which trust conditions, can carry the next economic purpose. The transaction is visible, but the asset is knowing what the corridor can become.

Four centuries after New Julfa, the advantage is unchanged: do not merely access the route. Know why it exists, who trusts it, and what it is ready to carry. The next category is already moving through the old one.

Resources

New Julfa and Armenian merchant networks: Sebouh D. Aslanian, From the Indian Ocean to the Mediterranean. See also Daria Kashurina / 8B Armenian Silk Road corridor research.

Uzbekistan–South Korea: Smithsonian Afrasiab mural research; Central Bank of Uzbekistan, March 2026 migration and foreign-exchange review (2025 transfers from South Korea: USD 612 million, +15%); and President of Uzbekistan, Korean investment above USD 8 billion (May 2026). Cultural context from Daria Kashurina / 8B corridor research.

For Kazakhstan–China, KTZ Express, “About KTZ Express” and its Eurasian terminal network, including Khorgos Gateway; and Daria Kashurina / 8B Kazakhstan–China corridor research. For Azerbaijan–Turkey, UNESCO, Dede Qorqud/Korkyt Ata/Dede Korkut; Daria Kashurina / 8B Azerbaijan–Turkey corridor research. For China–Tajikistan, IMF, Republic of Tajikistan: Third Review under the Policy Coordination Instrument, Country Report No. 26/001 (estimated 2025 remittance inflows: USD 8.589 billion, 50.1% of GDP); and Daria Kashurina / 8B China–Tajikistan corridor research.

National rails: Banco Central do Brasil, SPI Annual Report 2025 (December 2025 value shares: B2B 49.54%; P2B 11.70%; B2P 12.58%; business-involved total 73.82%); National Bank of Kazakhstan, interbank QR pilot and nationwide interbank QR launch from 19 July 2026; Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye, 2025 Annual Report (FAST: 5.4 billion transactions); and Central Bank of Uzbekistan, UzQR update (1 July 2026).

AI and payment infrastructure: Swift, ISO 20022: A new era for global payments (25 November 2025); Swift AI address structuring model (200+ countries; unstructured addresses removed from November 2026); BIS Project Hertha and Project Nexus.

End-user progress: Financial Stability Board, G20 Roadmap for Cross-border Payments: Consolidated progress report for 2025.

About the author

Daria Kashurina is Founding CMO at 8B, the Singapore-based infrastructure connecting PSPs, banks, wallets, and businesses to national QR and A2A rails across emerging markets. She leads positioning, communications, and go-to-market as 8B scales across Southeast Asia, Central Asia, the CIS, and MENA. Her thesis: cards won on the network, not the plastic – national rails go global only once they interoperate.

Daria builds 8B's AI marketing technology and advises clients on go-to-market best practice globally. She holds an Executive MBA from ESADE and travels constantly, usually to markets where money still moves across borders more slowly than she does.

About 8B

8B is a cross-border Scan-to-Pay and ecommerce payments infrastructure connecting fintech, ecommerce, and travel platforms to national QR payment systems through a single API. The platform enables consumers to pay in-store and online using their domestic banking apps and local payment methods, with transactions routed via domestic instant-payment rails and supported by integrated settlement, FX, and cross-border routing. Founded in 2022, 8B operates across 30+ countries.