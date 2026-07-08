Solving the puzzle of moving money as freely as data moves has become one of the defining challenges for fintechs operating in emerging markets. As merchants look to reach customers in high-growth economies, cross-border payments companies are being forced to rethink what it actually takes to build compliant, efficient rails rather than rely on legacy networks never designed for these corridors.

In this episode of Executive Conversations by The Paypers, host Duane Jeffrey sits down with Manpreet Haer, CEO and co-founder of PayFuture, to explore how the bootstrapped company enables merchants to reach customers across emerging markets and why stablecoins are becoming the rail of choice where traditional systems fall short.

Key topics covered in the episode include:

How PayFuture decides which emerging markets to enter and which to walk away from

Why stablecoins like USDC succeed where SWIFT, SEPA, and Faster Payments cannot be replicated

What it means to compete against billion-dollar rivals as a bootstrapped, self-funded company

How a Blue Ocean strategy shapes PayFuture's approach to legacy payment processes

Where AI fits as a force multiplier for a lean team, and where it doesn't

How capital controls and shifting regulations are reshaping the emerging markets opportunity

As stablecoin adoption accelerates and more governments open the door to digital asset regulation, the ability to move money quickly and compliantly across borders will become a critical differentiator for businesses seeking to enter emerging markets.

During the conversation, Manpreet Haer offers a candid look at PayFuture's approach to market selection, the tradeoffs between chasing scale and staying disciplined as a bootstrapped company, and where the biggest remaining opportunities in cross-border payments lie.

Watch the full conversation to hear an expert perspective on what it takes to build a payments business that punches above its weight.

About Executive Conversations by The Paypers

Executive Conversations by The Paypers is a podcast series that brings together senior industry executives and leading voices in global payments and fintech for high-level discussions on the trends, tensions, and opportunities shaping the industry today.

Each episode is a genuine on-the-record exchange on relevant conversations with the people driving change in payments, fintech, and more. Hosted by Dwayne Gefferie, the series gives listeners direct access to the thinking of the executives and experts who are defining where the industry is headed next.