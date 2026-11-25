Zeta has found that 92% of US adults using AI for shopping are confident in its recommendations, but only 9% would let it buy gifts without review.

The survey, which builds on Zeta's 2025 study of AI shopping behaviour, covered 2,000 US adults who use AI for shopping-related decisions. When choosing a holiday gift, 33% said they would turn first to an AI assistant, compared with 32% who would ask friends or family, and 76% would trust an AI product recommendation as much as one from a friend, although 46% would not tell the recipient that AI helped choose the gift.

Discovery and comparison

AI is introducing shoppers to new brands, with 43% saying they have bought a product from a previously unfamiliar brand recommended by an AI assistant. The most common uses are comparing products, prices, or reviews, cited by 88%, and discovering products or gift ideas, cited by 65%, while respondents most often named finding better deals and saving research time as their main reasons for using AI.

Transparency affects trust. In total, 58% would trust a recommendation less if they learned a brand had paid for it, 88% would trust an AI assistant more if it explained why it recommended some products and excluded others, and more than half worry that AI might leave out options better suited to them. Nearly all respondents (94%) cross-check AI shopping information at least sometimes, and nearly half always do.

Limits on AI-made purchases

When asked about letting AI buy holiday gifts within a budget, 9% would allow purchases without reviewing each one, 50% would allow them if they approved each purchase first, and 40% would prefer to complete purchases themselves. In addition, 77% would not give an AI agent their credit card details and address to make purchases.

Respondents were also open to AI help from brands directly, with 73% saying they would choose a brand's personalised AI shopping experience over a general-purpose assistant. Zeta notes that this is a stated preference, and suggests that AI-assisted checkout could prepare orders, show the product and total, and ask shoppers to confirm before purchase.