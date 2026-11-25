Pine Labs has launched The Agentic Fine Print, a research series on AI-led commerce, with its first edition authored by INSEAD’s Ben Charoenwong.

The series examines the questions merchants, banks, payment networks, and regulators will need to resolve as AI agents increasingly complete purchases for consumers. Pine Labs aims to establish a common understanding of the standards, infrastructure, and safeguards required for autonomous commerce to scale securely, and has opened the research to contributions from regulators, payment networks, banks, and AI developers on governance and accountability.

Payment safeguards built around human buyers

Digital commerce has historically supposed there’s a person at the screen, who browses, enters a one-time password, and confirms payment. Therefore, existing safeguards rely on human involvement. As AI assistants move from search into comparing options and completing transactions, often without the user stepping in, those checks and verifications no longer function in the same way.

Pine Labs, which operates between merchants, banks, brands, and payment networks, argues that several questions need answers before adoption widens. Merchants are unlikely to accept orders from agents they cannot verify, banks from funding payments they cannot trace back to customer consent, and consumers from handing control of their wallets to agents they cannot oversee. The series is structured around five questions, one per edition: whether an assistant can find and read a merchant’s catalogue (discoverability), who the agent is and who backs it (verifiability), whether it can pay within customer limits (payments), whether agents and payment networks share a protocol (interoperability), and whether the order matched the customer’s request, and who pays if it did not (accountability).

B. Amrish Rau, CEO of Pine Labs, compared the situation to earlier shifts such as credit cards and real-time payments, each of which required clear rules of responsibility before mass adoption. In the CEO’s view, the central issue is whether trust infrastructure is built before or after the first billion-dollar dispute, and no single company can build it alone.

Regulators and industry bodies, including Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), as well as India’s Data Security Council of India (DSCI), are also publishing guidance on aspects of these questions.

First edition focuses on liability gaps

The opening edition addresses accountability, specifically who bears the loss when an agent makes an error. Charoenwong maps how payment rules in India and five Southeast Asian markets allocated responsibility as of 8 September 2026 across three scenarios: compromised credentials, purchases exceeding customer instructions, and payment execution errors.

The research finds that while most markets have frameworks for unauthorised payments resulting from fraud, none clearly address cases where an agent uses valid credentials to buy outside its mandate. Charoenwong characterised this as a gap at the boundary between contract law, agency rules, and payment frameworks rather than a technology issue. He also noted that India is the only market where a payment rail explicitly names ‘AI Profiles’, yet its underlying rules still leave key questions unresolved. As a benchmark for any agentic payment design, he proposes testing whether the customer can prevent, pause, and reverse an agent’s purchase, adding that rules written in 2026 and 2027 will shape agentic commerce for the following decade.

The edition also includes Pine Labs’ technical perspective, outlining the building blocks the company has put in place for each of the five conditions and what it still requires from networks, banks, and AI companies to complete them.