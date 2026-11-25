Payments technology company BPC and Huawei Technologies have launched a solution partnership to help financial institutions modernise their payment infrastructure. The partnership combines BPC's SmartVista digital payments platform with Huawei's cloud, computing, and infrastructure technologies, and targets financial institutions in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and other markets.

SmartVista on Huawei cloud and Kunpeng

The companies will combine SmartVista with Huawei's Digital Cloud Solution, Huawei Cloud Stack, and Kunpeng computing platforms to offer pre-integrated, pre-tested solutions. The aim is to reduce the work financial institutions face when integrating payment technology components themselves, so that they can deploy solutions faster and respond to changing consumer expectations and payment requirements. Kunpeng is Huawei's server processor platform, while Huawei Cloud Stack provides cloud infrastructure that can be deployed in customers' own data centres.

Huawei's system integrator network and BPC's existing partner ecosystem will support joint customer engagement, solution delivery, implementation, and integration. BPC's SmartVista platform covers areas such as card issuing and acquiring, payment switching, digital banking, and fraud management for banks, payment processors, and fintechs.

Reducing deployment complexity

ZX Li, Chief Alliance Officer at Huawei Technologies, said combining BPC's digital payments capabilities with Huawei's full-stack cloud and Kunpeng computing platforms allows the companies to deliver pre-integrated, high-performance joint solutions that reduce deployment complexity for financial institutions. Huawei has been expanding partnerships with financial software providers, and in November 2026 also launched a national payment solution with CMA Small Systems.

Jonathan Lee, Partnership Manager APAC at BPC, said the partnership is an important step in expanding BPC's technology and business ecosystem. He added that combining SmartVista with Huawei's cloud and computing technologies is intended to give financial institutions an end-to-end proposition to modernise their payment capabilities and support innovation across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and other regions.