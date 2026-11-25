Natural has introduced a card acceptance product that lets businesses collect payments through hosted checkout links, checkout embedded in their own websites or apps, or over the phone. On all three channels, card numbers are captured and tokenised within Natural's isolated payment environment, so card data does not reach the systems of the business or its merchants. Payments are processed on Natural rather than through an external processor, and as a result, proceeds settle directly into the business's Natural wallet, where agents can use them for subsequent transactions.

Addressing the payment handoff

According to Natural, industry discussion of agentic payments has so far centred on spending: agents buying products and paying for services on behalf of consumers and businesses. The company identifies collection as the less-developed side of the equation, citing use cases such as settling medical bills, paying appointment deposits, and placing food orders by phone.

AI agents can already answer product questions, book appointments, and process refunds. However, they typically hand customers off once payment is required. Natural attributes this largely to PCI DSS, the security standards governing how companies handle card information. These standards require audited controls over any environment where card data is stored, processed, or transmitted, as well as any system that can affect those environments' security. When a customer reads card details to an agent, everything that the agent touches falls into PCI scope, both for the business and for any vendor running the agent on its behalf.

Capabilities at launch

With the voice option, a live call is transferred to Natural, the user reads out their card details, and the charge is completed during the call before it’s handed back. Accept also supports refunds, chargeback responses, and tracking of payment attempts through the API or dashboard. Through Connect, platforms can accept payments on behalf of their customers, with funds settling into each customer's own wallet. A sandbox allows end-to-end testing, including simulated settlement and chargebacks, before real funds are involved.

For developers, a single API call returns a checkout link. Refunds and disputes use the same credentials and patterns agents already use on Natural to send, request, and spend funds.

Collection and disbursement on one ledger

Natural positions Accept as part of a model in which incoming and outgoing payments form a single flow. With conventional processors, the company notes, funds are held through settlement and then paid out on a schedule to an external bank account. Paying vendors or contractors then often requires separate payout or bill-pay tools, each with its own records to reconcile.

On Natural, the agent that collects a payment can use the same balance to pay contractors, vendors, and other expenses. Businesses can give agents separate wallets for different budgets, authorise spending within set limits, and hold reserves in a Vault from which agents cannot withdraw. The company illustrates the model with a property management firm. In that example, an agent collects rent and deposits, pays an electrician, issues deposit refunds, and supports month-end closing, with every payment recorded on the same ledger. Natural states that each payment is reconciled against processor reports and actual cash movements.

The company describes its longer-term objective as enabling agents to earn, spend, and account for funds within defined limits, working alongside employees and other agents.