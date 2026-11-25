Esker has brought its source-to-pay capabilities into Microsoft Copilot, letting finance teams assess supplier payment risks within the assistant.

France-based Esker, which provides an agentic AI suite for finance departments, has built the experience on MCP Apps, an extension of the Model Context Protocol that allows interactive Esker interfaces to appear within compatible AI environments such as Copilot. Finance teams can assess supplier payment risks, understand exposure, and explore affected suppliers and invoices without leaving Copilot.

From insight to action in source-to-pay

Rather than providing a simple AI-generated answer, Esker's interface surfaces the business context needed to investigate issues in depth. Users can identify potential supplier payment risks and their impact, explore related suppliers, invoices, and information through interactive interfaces, and start follow-up activities through Esker's existing workflows, reducing the need to switch between applications.

Matthias Goehler, CPO at Esker, stated that the next step for enterprise AI is moving from generating answers to enabling action. According to Goehler, embedding Esker inside Copilot lets finance leaders move from understanding a business issue to investigating it and taking action, while keeping the controls that critical financial processes require.

Controls stay within Esker

While Copilot provides a new entry point for users, Esker remains the underlying platform responsible for business context, workflows, process controls, and governance. This allows organisations to offer easier access to source-to-pay processes without replacing the systems and safeguards that support them. Chantrelle Nielsen, Group Program Manager, Copilot Ecosystem at Microsoft, stated that connecting Copilot with the business applications organisations rely on is key to bringing AI into the flow of work and turning it into business value.

According to Nielsen, Esker combines its finance and procurement expertise with Microsoft AI capabilities to help organisations extend Copilot across critical business processes. Esker's suite combines automation with AI agents across source-to-pay and order-to-cash processes, aiming to improve working capital, cash flow, and productivity while keeping people in control of key decisions. The company has 1,200 employees across 15 locations worldwide.