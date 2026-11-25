NETS and Ant International have signed an MoU to explore agentic payments, with NETS joining Ant International's Agentic Mobile Protocol.

Under the memorandum of understanding, NETS, a Singapore-based payment services group, will join the Agentic Mobile Protocol (AMP), Ant International's protocol for agentic payments on mobile interfaces. The companies will explore letting NETS App wallet users authorise AI agents to initiate and complete payments, and deploying AMP within NETS' merchant acquiring infrastructure so merchants, from neighbourhood stalls to large enterprises, can accept AI-initiated payments.

Trust frameworks for AI agent payments

The partners will also explore interoperability between their Know-Your-Agent (KYA) frameworks to make onboarding more efficient and strengthen trust, accountability, and risk visibility across both ecosystems. Lawrence Chan, Group CEO of NETS, stated that trust and accountability must be built into agentic commerce by design for it to scale, and that the KYA work aims to ensure AI agent transactions are secure and reliable.

Ant International launched AMP in April 2026 as an open payment protocol that allows AI agents to execute payments through digital wallets, super apps, smart devices, and other mobile interfaces. In September 2026, the company said ten Alipay+ wallets and seven global acquiring partners were working with AMP on their agentic commerce plans. Alipay+ also connects more than 10 national payment schemes, including Singapore's SGQR.

Wider acceptance and merchant tools

Peng Yang, CEO of Ant International, stated that no merchant should be left behind in agentic commerce, and that the partnership aims to help businesses in Singapore use AI to serve customers in-store, across borders, and through AI agents. Alipay+ acceptance will also extend beyond retail into sectors such as SME food and beverage, letting more local merchants accept international e-wallets.

The companies will explore a merchant solution combining NETS' digital payment services with EPOS360, Ant International's AI-as-a-service tool for SMEs, to help merchants accept payments and manage daily operations. NETS will also explore embedded digital lending with ANEXT Bank, an Ant International affiliate and licensed digital wholesale bank in Singapore. Alipay+ connects more than two billion user accounts with over 150 million merchants in more than 210 markets.