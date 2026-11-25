A study by Copenhagen Economics, The Role of Card Payments in Europe's Economy, finds that card payments generate EUR 19.8 billion in annual economic benefits for consumers and merchants in the EU, based on 2024 data. The study was commissioned by Payments Europe, an industry association representing card schemes and other payment providers in Europe.

Benefits could reach EUR 33 billion by 2035

According to the study, continued card adoption could increase these annual benefits to EUR 33 billion by 2035. Card payments now account for 48% of point-of-sale (POS) transactions in the EU, up from 27% in 2016. The study also associates increased card use since 2014 with around EUR 21.6 billion in additional annual VAT revenue for governments.

The authors say the EUR 19.8 billion estimate covers only part of the value of card payments, and the study also examines benefits linked to cross-border trade, ecommerce, payment innovation, broad acceptance, and payment continuity. It highlights investment in fraud prevention, operational resilience, and consumer safeguards as factors that support these benefits.

Contributing to the EU payments debate

Jonas Bjarke Jensen, Managing Economist at Copenhagen Economics, said more than nine in ten consumers already hold a payment card and acceptance infrastructure is largely in place, yet cards still account for less than half of POS transactions. He added that if recent adoption trends continue, annual benefits for consumers and merchants could rise to around EUR 33 billion by 2035.

Robrecht Vandormael, Secretary General of Payments Europe, said the study provides evidence on the value card payments deliver for consumers, merchants, and governments. He added that, as policymakers consider the future of Europe's payments landscape, the debate should reflect competition in the market and existing resilience, including the protections and investments that underpin them. He said the report helps to provide that evidence base.