Japan-based Rakuten Mobile has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mastercard to explore integrating its Travel eSIM Platform with Mastercard Agent Pay, Mastercard's infrastructure for payments made by AI agents. Under the framework, Rakuten Mobile will provide Travel eSIM connectivity on a white-label basis, while the companies explore how the service could be extended through Agent Pay.

eSIM connectivity inside agentic travel

Rakuten Mobile's Travel eSIM Platform is a developer-focused API that allows financial institutions and digital banks to offer instant eSIM activation within their own consumer apps. The companies have demonstrated an agentic travel experience in which an AI assistant manages itinerary bookings, mobile connectivity, and payments in a single flow, with Rakuten Mobile providing the eSIM platform and Mastercard Agent Pay enabling the payments initiated by the agent.

The MoU was signed by Sharad Sriwastawa, Co-CEO of Rakuten Mobile, and Vincent Patru, Senior Vice President, Digital Payments, Asia Pacific at Mastercard. Following the demonstration, both companies plan to explore extending the collaboration to wider agentic commerce and digital travel use cases.

Connectivity as part of the travel journey

Tarek Zeid, General Manager, International Business Department at Rakuten Mobile, said the collaboration is a step in bringing global connectivity into AI-powered digital commerce. He added that connecting the Travel eSIM Platform with Mastercard Agent Pay opens the way for business models in which mobile connectivity becomes part of the travel experience, so travellers can get online abroad through providers they already use.

The collaboration is part of Rakuten Mobile's strategy to extend its business-to-business connectivity services across global digital and fintech platforms. For Mastercard, the MoU adds a connectivity use case to Agent Pay, which it launched in April 2025 to support payments initiated by AI agents on behalf of consumers, using tokenised credentials and controls set by the cardholder.