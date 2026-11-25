Germany-based payments company Unzer has agreed a receivables financing facility of up to EUR 200 million with investment firm i80 Group to support the growth of its Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) business. The structure includes a calculation and verification agent and a back-up servicer for the underlying special purpose vehicle. The facility will fund Unzer's invoice and instalment payment services as merchant and customer demand for these payment options increases.

Merchant demand for invoice payments

According to Unzer, the number of merchants actively using its BNPL services has increased by around 50% compared with the same period in 2025. Invoice payments remain popular in Germany: according to the EHI Retail Institute, purchase on invoice ranked second among online payment methods in Germany in 2025, accounting for more than 25% of online sales. According to Unzer, offering customers their preferred way to pay makes it easier for merchants to complete sales.

Dr Götz Möller, CFO of Unzer, said the company's BNPL business has grown strongly in 2026, and that continued growth requires the right financing. He added that i80 Group's experience in this area will help Unzer bring its BNPL services to more merchants, particularly in its home DACH markets of Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

A facility that scales with volumes

Jomart Tleujan, Investment Director at i80 Group, said Unzer has built a scaled BNPL business with strong merchant relationships across the DACH region and a disciplined, data-based approach to underwriting. He added that i80 Group designed a bespoke facility that scales with Unzer's BNPL volumes, and that it looks forward to supporting Unzer's next phase of growth.

Tleujan said the transaction reflects i80 Group's focus on providing privately structured, asset-based financing to established platform lenders. Unzer, formerly known as heidelpay, rebranded in 2020 and is backed by KKR. It provides payment acceptance and BNPL services to merchants in Europe.