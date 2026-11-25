Mastercard has partnered with Lebanon-based payments provider areeba to launch the Mastercard Wholesale Program (MWP) for travel in Lebanon, with areeba acting as issuing partner. The programme is a dedicated business-to-business (B2B) travel payments solution designed to support the adoption of virtual cards for B2B travel payments in the region. Travel companies use the programme to pay hotels, airlines, and other suppliers with virtual cards issued for each booking.

Virtual cards for travel suppliers

MWP digitises B2B travel payment flows, reducing travel companies' reliance on manual payment processes and supporting cross-border payments to suppliers. The programme combines global card acceptance with a pricing model designed to help travel businesses manage payment costs and pay suppliers more efficiently, while giving them more visibility over transactions and the supplier payments linked to each booking.

Adam Jones, Division President, West Arabia at Mastercard, said the company aims to support the growth and resilience of the travel sector in the region by helping to build an integrated digital travel ecosystem. He added that, with areeba as issuing partner, the programme gives travel businesses in the Levant and beyond more flexibility, visibility, and protection in B2B payments.

Building on an existing partnership

Maher Mikati, CEO of areeba, said the company enables merchants of all sizes to accept payments in store, online, and on mobile, and that it is strengthening its relationship with Mastercard to introduce MWP in Lebanon. areeba provides payment processing and acceptance services to banks, merchants, and fintechs in Lebanon and other markets.

Mastercard and areeba have previously worked together on payment initiatives in the Middle East and North Africa. In 2023, the two companies launched Card-as-a-Service (CaaS) and Bank-as-a-Fintech (BaaF) propositions in selected Arab countries, aimed at helping banks and fintechs launch card and digital banking products more quickly using areeba's platform and Mastercard's network.