Nomupay has joined the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, making its cross-border payments platform available to merchants through AWS Marketplace.

The AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program is a co-sell programme that connects participating software providers with the AWS sales organisation, giving Nomupay co-sell support from AWS field sellers globally. To join, Nomupay underwent an architectural and security review, as well as a review of customer outcomes across industry sectors.

One integration for APAC and EMEA

Nomupay's platform combines acceptance, payouts, and reporting through a single integration and contract. According to the company, enterprises expanding in Asia-Pacific and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa often face a new acquirer, integrations, local payment methods, and compliance requirements in each market, along with separate payout routes, slowing launches and increasing costs.

Merchants can accept payments locally across Europe and Asia, with global card processing via Visa, Mastercard, and UnionPay and more than 200 local payment methods, including Alipay, WeChat Pay, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and Wero. They can also make cross-border payouts in more than 40 markets, and Nomupay holds local acquiring licences across Europe and Asia-Pacific, reducing reliance on third-party networks.

Generative AI in payment operations

Nomupay uses Amazon Bedrock in its payout operations and merchant onboarding, applying generative AI to payment investigations and compliance reviews, with sensitive data redacted, full audit trails, and human approval. The company is a PCI DSS Level 1 certified service provider and runs on AWS services including Lambda, API Gateway, DynamoDB, and Kinesis.

Mark Stannard, Chief Business Officer at Nomupay, stated that enterprises want to grow into new markets without adding a new payment provider for each one, and that availability on AWS Marketplace lets them build cross-border payments into their technology stack from the start rather than adding it at the end. Founded in 2021, Nomupay has grown through acquisitions across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East and operates in more than 40 regulated markets with over 180 local currencies.