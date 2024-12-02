Mastercard partners with areeba





Through the enablement program, fintech companies and non-banking financial institutions can access Mastercard’s products and services by developing ready-to-market hubs in selected Arab countries, spanning from Levant to North Africa. The collaboration also allows Mastercard to introduce Mastercard Card-as-a-Service (CaaS) and Bank-as-a-Fintech (BaaF) propositions to the markets.











Mastercard – areeba collaboration objective

According to areeba’s officials, the partnership with Mastercard intends to offer additional market segments and demographics access to Mastercard products, services, and benefits, including propositions with subscriptions and a pay-as-you-grow pricing scheme that can be launched rapidly. The company highlighted its commitment to contributing to the advancement of payment solutions in the countries in which it operates. Representatives from Mastercard stated that the company prioritises payment modernisation for providing market-ready services and platforms that support the delivery of enhanced offerings to consumers. The company aims to simplify dependencies by providing digital solutions that can be implemented efficiently and following local regulations and compliance mandates.



By joining forces, Mastercard and areeba aim to allow financial institutions to introduce new products to the market conveniently, without concerns regarding technology and business operations readiness. Furthermore, fintech companies can receive accelerated time to market by eliminating the difficulties of BIN sponsorship and having access to Mastercard digital issuing assets through areeba. Mastercard and areeba will provide consumers with access to bundled digital financial products, such as youth and family banking. The collaboration also supports governments by assisting with on-soil mandates and assisting the community by introducing additional products aimed at improving financial wellness.





Mastercard’s previous developments and partnerships