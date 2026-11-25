Ant International has introduced live use cases for PayNow deep-linking for ecommerce and digital government services under the Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) PayNow Generation 2.0 initiative. The launch is enabled by Antom, Ant International's merchant payments business, and its Southeast Asia subsidiary, 2C2P by Antom. MAS and the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) have published phase two of their PayNow Gen2 report.

One step instead of six

Previously, paying by PayNow online could require users to screenshot a QR code, switch to their banking app, and upload the image before returning to the merchant site. With Antom's deep-linking, users are sent directly to their banking app with payment details filled in and are then returned to the confirmation page, reducing a process of six or more manual steps to one.

Early results from ecommerce marketplace Lazada showed an increase of around 9% in successful transactions after it implemented PayNow deep-linking. Separately, 2C2P by Antom is working with the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) to explore deep-linking through GovWallet, GovTech's payment platform for digital government services, with a proof of concept showing how it could be used in other government payment journeys.

SGQR+ and wider PayNow Gen2 work

Ant International expects to be among the initial groups of participants to connect to the SGQR+ switch, which aims to improve QR payment interoperability for domestic and cross-border payments, including for visitors using Alipay+ partner wallets. Antom supports more than 300 payment methods in more than 200 markets, and Ant International processes an average of 25 million transactions a day.

Gary Liu, CEO of Antom and Senior Vice President of Ant International, said PayNow Gen2 is an important step towards a more connected payments ecosystem in Singapore. Michael Zhang, Regional User Operations Lead at Lazada Group, said deep-linking has simplified the PayNow payment journey for customers. Worachat Luxkanalode, Group Chief Executive Officer of 2C2P by Antom and Head of Antom Southeast Asia, said the technology makes digital payments more intuitive for Singaporeans and businesses.