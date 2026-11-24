Satispay has unveiled a Smart POS terminal developed with Adyen, bringing card payments and its own services onto a single device.

According to the announcement, the terminal is set to be available from mid-December 2026. It has been developed jointly with Netherlands-based Adyen and is intended to support Satispay's full range of services. Merchants will be able to accept card payments, Satispay payments, the company's Meal Vouchers and Gift Vouchers, and its Pay in 3 service through one piece of hardware.

One device for the Satispay ecosystem

The launch targets both existing and prospective merchants. According to the company, the Smart POS has been designed for more than 500.000 merchants already in the Satispay network, as well as for businesses that join it in the future.

Furthermore, the terminal brings cards and Satispay's proprietary payment methods together on a single device, so merchants need fewer separate tools at the point of sale. Meal Vouchers, Gift Vouchers, and Pay in 3 are processed on the same hardware as everyday card transactions, as these services cover voucher redemption and instalment-based payments, which extend beyond standard payment acceptance.

Satispay stated that in choosing Adyen, it sought a partner whose focus extends beyond processing payments and that pairs advanced technology with simplicity of use.

The partnership also works in the other direction, as it provides merchants that already rely on Adyen with the possibility to integrate Satispay. Satispay noted that Adyen serves major international brands in both ecommerce and physical retail. This gives Satispay a route into the online and in-store environments of large merchants that use Adyen's infrastructure. Those businesses, in turn, gain access to the millions of people who, according to the company, use Satispay every day.

Strategic implications

The agreement gives Satispay two distinct channels for expansion. Within its existing network, the Smart POS provides merchants with a single terminal for card acceptance and Satispay's own services, including vouchers and deferred payments. Outside that network, the integration with Adyen opens a path to international brands that Satispay has not previously reached through its own merchant base.

For merchants already working with Adyen, the integration adds Satispay to their existing payment setup and extends acceptance to Satispay's user base. For Satispay, the arrangement pairs its payment and voucher products with Adyen's merchant relationships across both online and physical commerce.

The terminal's rollout from mid-December 2026 will mark the first stage of the partnership's practical implementation at the point of sale.