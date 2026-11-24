Trustly Holding AB has announced the outcome of a capital raise carried out by its parent company, Trustly AB, which will receive approximately USD 60 million. The proceeds will fund the next stage of the company's growth strategy, which centres on developing new AI-powered products that combine payment and data services.

Shareholder participation

The round builds on commitments disclosed on 2 October 2026. On that date, Trustly received irrevocable and legally binding equity commitment letters worth more than USD 40 million from Nordic Capital, its principal shareholder, and Alfvén & Didrikson. Other existing shareholders, including funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, then joined the raise, bringing the total to approximately USD 60 million.

The anchor commitments account for more than two-thirds of the capital raised. Johan Tjärnberg, Group CEO of Trustly, described the result as an endorsement of Trustly's strategy by its shareholders.

Trustly operates an open banking payments network across the US, Canada, and Europe. According to the company, the network serves more than 50 million consumers and processes over USD 120 billion in transactions each year. Trustly now intends to build on this infrastructure to create a real-time intelligence platform. AI will be used to embed financial intelligence directly into its services.

The new funding will speed up work on products that turn payment activity into usable insight for merchants. Trustly has identified three areas of focus: helping businesses acquire new customers, keeping those customers for longer, and staying ahead of risk. The company's stated objective is for each interaction on the platform to become more informed than the one before.

Implications for merchants and the network

The strategy marks a shift in how Trustly positions its offering. The company no longer treats payments only as a way of moving funds. Instead, it plans to use the transaction data flowing through its network as the basis for decision-making tools covering customer acquisition, retention, and risk management.

The size of the existing network is central to this approach. With more than 50 million consumers and over USD 120 billion in annual volume across North America and Europe, Trustly has a large data foundation for developing AI-driven services. Because existing investors funded the raise, Nordic Capital remains the company's principal shareholder as Trustly moves into this next phase.