Wise Platform, Wise's payments infrastructure for banks and enterprises, has partnered with Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI) and expanded several existing partnerships in Asia-Pacific. BNI has integrated Wise Platform into its digital banking app, Wondr, giving its more than 13 million users access to international payments within the app. Wise describes the partnerships as a response to growing demand among Asia-Pacific institutions for international payments.

Expanded bank partnerships

Standard Chartered has launched international payments with Wise Platform in the UAE, following its earlier launch in Singapore. GoTyme Bank in the Philippines reported an 85% increase in unique users of its international payments feature since integrating with Wise Platform in 2025, and has launched Send Money Abroad, enabling customers to send money to more than 200 countries and territories through its app.

Malaysia's MBSB Bank has expanded the currencies available through its Wise Platform-powered Global Easy Transfer service from 12 to 20, following a 250% increase in cross-border transactions in 2026 compared with 2025. The partnership is also being extended to business payments. Separately, Wise Platform has expanded its partnership with Aspire from Singapore to Hong Kong, where businesses can send payments in 40 currencies through the Aspire app.

Direct access to local payment systems

Wise is directly connected to nine domestic payment systems, five of which are in Asia-Pacific: Singapore, Australia, the Philippines, Japan, and Malaysia. According to Wise, 78% of its payments arrive in under 20 seconds. Wise Platform works with banks including Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered, Nubank, Bank Mandiri, Monzo, and N26.

Samarth Bansal, Managing Director of Wise Platform in APAC, said banks and financial platforms in the region increasingly recognise that they do not need to build complex global infrastructure themselves. Okki Rushartomo, Corporate Secretary at BNI, said Wise Platform's network allows BNI to offer customers a more convenient and transparent way to send money abroad without leaving its banking app.