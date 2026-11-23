Unlimit has joined Visa's Agentic Ready Program for Acceptance, an initiative focused on preparing the payments ecosystem for AI-driven commerce. Through the programme's expansion, Visa is bringing together acquirers, payment service providers (PSPs), merchants, and platforms to prepare for payments initiated by AI agents worldwide.

Scope of the testing

Under the programme, Unlimit will work with Visa to assess how its infrastructure can support agent-initiated transactions. The work covers the secure processing of payment credentials and authentication data, end-to-end testing, and post-purchase processes such as refunds, disputes, and reconciliation.

The scope therefore extends across the full transaction lifecycle, from credential handling and authentication at the point of purchase to the after-sale events that merchants and platforms manage once a payment has been completed.

According to the company, the testing is intended to validate how merchants and platforms using Unlimit's network can support payments that AI agents initiate on behalf of their customers. The approach relies on established payment networks and their existing protections, not on a separate set of payment rails.

Network coverage and local integration

According to the announcement, the company states that this combination of international reach and local integration allows it to support agentic commerce across varied payment systems, regulatory environments, and consumer preferences. Its participation adds multi-market coverage to a programme designed to prepare the ecosystem for AI-initiated payments globally.

Irene Skrynova, CEO of Global Payments at Unlimit, described AI agents as a new type of customer that will increasingly search, compare, and purchase on behalf of people, changing how businesses sell and compete. It was also added that this shift is expected to create new demand and that companies adapting early would be better placed to capture it. The work with Visa was described as a step towards building the infrastructure for the next stage of global commerce.

Building on existing payment infrastructure

By joining Visa Agentic Ready for Acceptance, Unlimit is contributing to a common approach to agentic commerce. The stated aim is to embed trust into new purchasing experiences while building on the payment infrastructure that businesses already rely on.

For merchants and platforms connected to Unlimit's network, the outcome of the testing is intended to clarify how agent-initiated payments can be accepted and managed within their existing payment set-up, including the handling of refunds, disputes, and reconciliation.