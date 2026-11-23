US-based programmable money platform Crossmint has launched Menta, an open-source consumer plugin that handles the full purchase process for AI assistants, from adding a card to placing an order. Users can add Menta to assistants such as ChatGPT, Grok, Claude, and Muse, or connect it to other AI assistants, which can then buy from online stores worldwide using the user's own card.

One plugin for the full checkout

For each purchase, Menta chooses how to place the order, using a store's own API, an agent commerce protocol, or a browser built for checkout. It accepts cards issued in any country and supports payment methods available at checkout, including Shop Pay and local options such as Pix in Brazil and Bizum in Spain. Users can also sign in to their store accounts and pay with cards already saved there.

Users set a budget and spending limits in advance, and the assistant buys within those limits without approval for every purchase. Cards are stored in a PCI-compliant vault, so the assistant never sees the card number. According to Crossmint, in tests across more than 100 merchants Menta achieved a 92% success rate and completed purchases five to ten times faster than general-purpose agents using browser checkouts.

Open source for developers

Because Menta is open source, developers can adapt it and use it in their own apps, messaging bots, or MCP servers. It runs on Crossmint's Agent Commerce Toolkit (ACT), which developers can also use to build their own purchase flow. Agus Fischer, Product Manager for Agentic Payments at Crossmint, said teams building agents often end up rebuilding the same checkout.

Alex Rawitz, Head of Agentic Payments at Crossmint, said AI agents often struggle with shopping, as purchases fail, take too long, or are not available outside the US and Canada. He added that Menta lets users add the plugin to the assistant they already use and place orders in real time. Crossmint also provides wallet and stablecoin infrastructure to companies such as Wirex and MoneyGram.