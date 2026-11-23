Cyprus-based payment orchestration platform Praxis Tech has launched AI Rule Builder, a feature that allows merchants to create and manage payment rules through an AI-powered chat. Payment rules determine how transactions are routed based on conditions such as country, payment method, or transaction amount, which is important for businesses managing payments across several markets, currencies, and providers.

Rules created through conversation

Instead of configuring multiple settings manually, merchants describe what they want to achieve, and the AI translates their instructions into payment rules. The tool asks follow-up questions when needed and allows merchants to refine the rules through an ongoing conversation. Merchants review and approve every rule before it is saved, so the business keeps control over how its payments are routed.

The feature is designed to handle the complex rules used by regulated gaming operators and contracts for difference (CFD) brokers, which are among Praxis' main customer segments and often route payments through several providers depending on the market and payment method. According to the company, AI Rule Builder reduces manual configuration, shortens the time spent managing payment rules, and allows payments teams to respond more quickly to changing business requirements.

Giving payments teams more independence

Amit Klatchko, Co-Founder and Director of Praxis Tech, said payment orchestration has given merchants the tools to manage and optimise payments, and that the company's focus is now on helping them use those tools faster and more efficiently. He added that AI Rule Builder removes complexity and gives payments teams more independence while keeping them in control of every decision.

AI Rule Builder is currently available to a select group of businesses on the Praxis platform. Praxis says the launch is part of its work to make payment orchestration more automated and secure, so that payments teams spend less time configuring operations and more time improving their payment strategies.