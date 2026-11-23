Visa has launched its Scan to Pay experience with Alipay+, the global wallet gateway operated by Ant International, connecting Visa’s payment network with the Alipay+ QR merchant ecosystem. Announced in Singapore, the rollout allows eligible travellers using participating digital wallets to scan and pay with their Visa credentials at Alipay+ supported merchants across Asia Pacific, outside Mainland China.

The service addresses a recurring issue in cross-border spending. Travellers can pay through the wallet they already use at home instead of downloading a separate local payment app at their destination. Merchants, in turn, can accept payments from international customers through the QR infrastructure they already operate.

How the integration works

According to the announcement, the service is enabled by Visa Pay, through which participating digital wallets connect to Visa’s network. That connectivity is then extended to merchants within the Alipay+ QR ecosystem. Furthermore, Visa Scan to Pay, part of Visa Pay, supports interoperable QR payments through both wallets and bank apps.

According to the companies, wallet providers can extend global acceptance without building individual integrations in each market, while consumers continue to rely on Visa’s security and payments infrastructure.

The reach of the Alipay+ network is central to the arrangement. Alipay+ currently connects more than two billion user accounts across more than 50 international payment partners to over 150 million merchants in more than 210 markets, as well as more than ten national payment schemes.

The first phase involves two global wallet providers. Samsung Wallet users in Singapore and Australia can use eligible Visa cards to pay at participating Alipay+ merchants in Hong Kong and Malaysia. Google Wallet users from supported markets globally can do the same at participating Alipay+ merchants when travelling to Singapore.

Visa and Alipay+ plan to extend the rollout to more wallet users and destination markets as the collaboration develops.

Connecting card networks and QR ecosystems

The collaboration forms part of a wider effort by both companies to link payment ecosystems that have so far operated separately. Asia Pacific’s payments landscape combines card networks with a range of QR-based acceptance models, and the rollout brings Visa credentials into one of the region’s larger QR merchant networks.

T.R. Ramachandran, Head of Products and Solutions, Asia Pacific, Visa, said the company’s continued expansion of QR acceptance and interoperability extends its network across more QR payment ecosystems in the region, broadening acceptance for its issuing and wallet partners. In addition, Neil Lu, Chief Product Officer of Alipay+, Ant International, described the platform’s role as a global connector between digital wallets, card networks, national payment schemes, and merchants, adding that the Visa collaboration is a further step in removing boundaries between payment ecosystems and supporting the growth of cross-border travel and commerce.

For issuers and wallet providers, the model offers access to QR merchant acceptance in multiple markets through a single network connection. For merchants in the participating destinations, it opens existing QR acceptance to a wider pool of international Visa cardholders, without changes to their current setup.