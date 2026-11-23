Klarna and Adyen announced that shoppers can choose Klarna when an AI agent completes a purchase on their behalf through Adyen Agentic. Klarna is the first payment option other than cards to be supported in the suite, making it Adyen's first non-card, local payment method for agentic commerce. Merchants that already accept Klarna through Adyen can activate the option without additional integration work, according to the announcement.

Moving agentic checkout beyond stored cards

According to the companies, most AI shopping agents currently complete transactions with a stored credit or debit card. As a result, flexible payment methods that many consumers select at conventional checkouts are typically absent from agent-led purchases.

With Klarna added to Adyen Agentic, the agent presents shoppers with the same Klarna options the merchant already offers. These include paying in full, paying in interest-free instalments, or using financing. Shoppers review and confirm each purchase before it is completed, so final approval remains with the consumer, and not with the agent.

Built on an open payment handler

Adyen developed the integration using Klarna's open payment handler, a published specification that allows the payment provider to add Klarna to AI agent checkout. Adyen is the first provider to take the specification live.

Commenting on the partnership, Darren Moore, Head of Agentic Commerce Payments at Klarna, said that consumers will only adopt agent-led shopping if they keep the same options and oversight they have elsewhere. Making the handler openly available was intended to let partners develop on top of it, Moore added. Shep Smith, President of North America at Adyen, noted that Adyen Agentic is designed to be open, allowing merchants to integrate once and take part across AI platforms, protocols, and experiences as agentic commerce develops.

The announcement follows closely on another agentic initiative from Sweden-based Klarna. Recently, in November 2026, the company launched an AI assistant for shopping, returns, and bookings, currently live with a small group of early users and accessible via a waitlist. That assistant can identify a product and price, complete the purchase, and defer payment until the item arrives.