According to Bloomberg, which cited people familiar with the matter, PayPo is working with Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase on a possible initial public offering in Warsaw that could take place as early as 2027. Poland-based investment bank Ipopema Securities is also advising on the transaction. The offering could raise several hundred million EUR and would give the company's existing shareholders a partial exit.

The sources indicated that no final decisions have been taken and that both the size and the timing of the deal remain subject to change. Additional banks may also join the syndicate. PayPo and the banks involved declined to comment on the report.

The company has already taken formal steps towards a listing. In November 2026, PayPo converted from a limited liability company into a joint-stock company as part of its preparations for a public offering. Speculation about a stock market debut is not new: in late September 2026, Polish newspaper Parkiet reported that PayPo could pursue a listing, although it did not identify any advisers at the time.

Financial profile and competitive landscape

PayPo generates revenue from merchant fees as well as from interest and commissions on consumer financing, though it does not disclose how income is divided between these streams. In its most recent filing with Poland's court register, the company reported net income of approximately EUR 41 million on revenue of approximately EUR 93 million, meaning profit accounted for more than 40% of revenue.

The business has grown considerably over several years and now counts around 2.5 million users, according to its website. Its activity extends beyond the domestic market, having entered Romania in 2022.

Consumer data points to a strong position in Poland's deferred-payment segment. A Business Growth Review report published in September 2026 ranked PayPo as the most frequently used BNPL provider in the country over the preceding 12 months, cited by 55% of consumers who had used deferred-payment services.

The company operates in a competitive environment that includes both domestic and international players. It competes with payment products offered by ecommerce marketplace Allegro.eu, Sweden-based Klarna, and Poland's Blik payment system.