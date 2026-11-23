Delivery and everyday services app talabat, which operates across the Middle East and North Africa, has launched Send Money Abroad in the UAE in partnership with LuLu Exchange, part of LuLu Financial Holdings. The service, lets talabat customers in the UAE send money to family and friends abroad directly through the talabat app, using LuLu Exchange's Remittance-as-a-Service (RaaS) model.

Transfers to bank accounts abroad

Customers can send money to countries including India, Pakistan, Egypt, the Philippines, the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Malaysia, and Bangladesh, with more corridors planned. Transfers of up to AED 50,000 (USD 13,600) are paid out to bank accounts in all available countries. Fees are waived for a limited period as a launch offer.

To send money, customers open talabat Pay and select Send Money Abroad. LuLu Exchange handles customer verification, which requires an Emirates ID scan and a face scan. Once approved, customers choose a currency, enter an amount, and add a beneficiary before paying. All payment and remittance services are provided by LuLu Exchange in compliance with the Central Bank of the UAE's requirements.

Remittances inside an everyday app

Khaled AlFakesh, Chief Financial Officer at talabat, said the service meets a clear need among customers who regularly send money to family abroad, and that offering it in an app customers already use makes transfers quick and simple. Thampi Sudarsanan, CEO of LuLu Exchange UAE, said the partnership reflects LuLu Exchange's commitment to making financial services more accessible through digital channels.

Sudarsanan added that, as the licensed remittance provider behind the service, LuLu Exchange brings its cross-border payments experience, regulatory expertise, and global payout network, and that its RaaS model allows digital platforms such as talabat to expand their financial services. LuLu Financial Holdings also operates Digit9, a cross-border payments orchestration platform for institutions.