Woori Bank has selected Nium to power person-to-person cross-border payouts across 20 corridors within its mobile banking app.

The service will run on Nium's white-label payouts infrastructure, so customers will use it entirely under the Woori brand. Nium will support real-time remittances for 20 corridors across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the US, markets where South Korea-based Woori Bank's customers frequently need to send and receive money.

Requirements behind the selection

According to Nium, Woori was looking for a partner that could provide fast transfers with broad reach and full visibility into each payment. Its requirements included payouts to digital wallets, end-to-end transaction tracking so that both the bank and its customers can see the status of each payment at every stage, clear and competitive pricing, and a strong local presence in South Korea.

Nium already works with several South Korean financial institutions, which gave Woori further confidence in the partnership, according to Nium. Anupam Pahuja, Chief Business Officer at Nium, stated that Woori's customers expect their bank to anticipate their needs, and that Nium's infrastructure will help make sending money abroad as simple as other services in the app.

Nium's payout network

Nium provides banks, fintechs, and enterprises with infrastructure to collect, convert, send, and spend funds in more than 100 currencies through a single platform. Its cross-border payout network covers more than 190 markets, with over 100 settling in real time, and funds can be disbursed to bank accounts, wallets, and cards.

The company holds regulatory licences in more than 40 countries and is a principal member of card schemes including Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and UATP, issuing more than 41 million card credentials a year. Nium is co-headquartered in the US and Singapore. Woori Bank already offers overseas remittances through Woori WON Global, a mobile banking app for foreign customers residing in South Korea, launched in 2023 with support for 17 languages.